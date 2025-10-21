When will Regretting You premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Regretting You, an emotional romantic drama, is set to hit the big screens on October 24, 2025. The movie is directed by Josh Boone, known for The Fault in Our Stars, with a screenplay by Susan McMartin. Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s 2019 bestselling novel of the same name, the film captures the fragile beauty and heartbreak of family bonds tested by tragedy.

The film features an ensemble cast including a mother-daughter duo, played by Allison Williams and McKenna Grace. It also stars Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Mason Thames, and Clancy Brown.

When and where is Regretting You releasing?

A still from the movie (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The film had its world premiere on October 12, 2025, in Berlin, Germany, and now, it will have a German theatrical release on October 23 under the Constantin Film label. Paramount Pictures will release the film in the US on October 24. A worldwide streaming release is planned later in the year after its theatrical run.

What is Regretting You about?

The film follows Morgan Grant, a woman who had greater ambitions but ended up focusing on raising her daughter, Clara. Her life is turned upside down after a fatal car accident that kills her husband and sister. Morgan and Clara are left to grieve these losses while dealing with crippling secrets that complicate everything they thought they knew about their family.

As reality becomes more intense, the bond between mother and daughter starts to loosen. Morgan struggles to maintain the authority needed to cope with her heartbreak, and Clara begins to push back against the boundaries her mother has always set. Their shared pain drives them apart, yet gives them a way back to redemption and understanding.

In an interview with Deadline, director Josh Boone said he was drawn to the emotional richness in Colleen Hoover's book from the get-go.

''When I read Regretting You, I was captivated by the characters and knew we needed a partnership with an amazing cast to make it real. I’m thrilled to be joined by old friends and new to bring Colleen Hoover’s novel to the screen. I’ve been working for several years with the incredible team at Constantin, and my producers, Brunson, Anna, and Flavia, and our plan is to make a classic that mothers and daughters will cherish for years to come.''

Main cast of Regretting You

The confirmed cast of the movie includes:

Allison Williams as Morgan Grant

as Morgan Grant McKenna Grace as Clara Grant, Morgan’s daughter

as Clara Grant, Morgan’s daughter Aubrey Brockwell as Young Clara

as Young Clara Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan

as Jonah Sullivan Mason Thames as Miller Adams

as Miller Adams Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson, Morgan’s late younger sister and Jonah’s wife

as Jenny Davidson, Morgan’s late younger sister and Jonah’s wife Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant, Morgan’s late husband and Clara’s father

as Chris Grant, Morgan’s late husband and Clara’s father Clancy Brown as Hank Gramps Adams, Miller’s grandfather

as Hank Gramps Adams, Miller’s grandfather Sam Morelos as Lexie

as Lexie Ethan Costanilla as Efren

Paramount Pictures, Constantin Film, and other producers collaborated to produce the film.

