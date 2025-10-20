Is The Woman in Cabin 10 based on a book? Source material explained

Simon Stone's psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, was released on Netflix on October 10, 2025. The plot, which follows Keira Knighley's character Laura, is based on Ruth Ware's 2016 novel of the same title.

The core plot revolves around the journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock, who is invited to a luxury superyacht of the terminally ill Anne Bullmer, who, plans to donate her entire wealth upon her death in a charitable foundation. Things take a twisted turn and Laura is left in terror as she witnesses a body being dumped offboard from the cabin next to hers.

Witnessing the horrific events, she alerts the fellow passengers. However, her claims are branded as falsified, with a staff confirming that all the passengers have are accounted for. As she begins to discover the truth, Laura faces several obstacles in the process, until she finally discovers the truth and brings the facts to light with her writing.

The Woman in Cabin 10: Netflix’s psychological thriller draws from Ruth Ware’s best-selling novel

Ruth Ware and Keira Knightley at The Woman In Cabin 10 Film Premiere (Image via Getty)

The Woman in Cabin 10 is based on Ruth Ware's 2016 novel, which was adapted by Netflix, and written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The British author is known for creating modern psychological thrillers which frequently pay homage to classic crime fiction, often earning her comparisons to the late English author, Agatha Christie.

A key element within her style of writing is the use of an unreliable narrator, which compells the reader to constantly question what is real and what the protagonist is hiding or misinterpreting, leading to surprising and clever plot twists. The Woman in Cabin 10 perfectly aligns with her signature style: a closed-circle mystery featuring a potentially unreliable female narrator who is doubted by those around her.

The Woman in Cabin 10: How the film adaptation differs from the source material

Director Simon Stone took the creative liberty to make a few changes from the source material. In the film's conclusion, Lo confronts the main villain, Richard Bullmer, which is not the same as the novel's climax. She is saved by her boyfriend Judah in the book's resolution; which portrays the death of her boyfriend, Ben in a bid to save her. Speaking to People about the contrasting differences between the two, Ware stated:

“The film's obviously completely different, but I think it really captured the heart of the book. The all too relatable terror of being a woman who has seen something, has had something happen to them, has told the truth about it and has not been believed because of who or what they are.”

Similarily, Lo is a reputed journalist from The Guardian in the film adaptation, whereas in the novel, she is simply a travel magazine journalist, who isn't very popular and has a mediocre desk job. Additionally, the movie drastically transforms Carrie's character from the book's morally questionable accomplice who kidnaps and starves Lo. However, in the film, she is a less powerful, and innocent figure who eventually collaborates with Lo.

Another key difference lies in the wealthy guests aboard the superyacht. In the novel, Lo embarks on a simple press trip on the yacht with has numerous passengers. In a sharp contrast, the film features a well structured and limited wealthy guests, which would confine the suspect list and intensifies the sense of isolation and cramped space.

A significant change in the plot is that of Lo's battle with anxiety and depression, which further makes people disbelieve her claims in the novel. Stone deliberately chose not to adapt this into the film's narrative and for doing so, The Woman in Cabin 10 director stated:

“I think it feeds into a very male-led narrative, which is that if a woman has a reason not to be believed, let's go for that. Often in court cases where women are accusing a man of something untoward, there'll be a lot of discussion about what she consumed, what her mental health history is, what her sexual history is … and it's all on the woman to prove that she's actually someone with integrity.”

Beyond The Woman in Cabin 10, several other Ruth Ware novels have been optioned for screen adaptations. These include her debut, In a Dark, Dark Wood, which has film rights acquired by New Line Cinema and is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Furthermore, The Lying Game has been optioned for television, and Zero Days is currently in development as a series.

