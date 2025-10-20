Black Phone 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

A sequel to the 2021 supernatural horror film, The Black Phone, Black Phone 2, was released in the United States on October 17, 2025. The film's events are set four years after those of the original, where Finney Black kills the Grabber and escapes. In the sequel, Finney's sister, Gwen, begins to have psychic dreams about the Grabber's first victims at a winter camp.
The siblings travel there and find the now-deceased Grabber has returned as a vengeful, Freddy Krueger-like supernatural entity. The film features the core cast returning: Ethan Hawke as the ghostly Grabber, Mason Thames (Finney), and Madeleine McGraw (Gwen). Jeremy Davies reprises his role as their father, Terrence.
The main cast of Black Phone 2
1) Ethan Hawke as the Grabber
Actor Ethan Hawke returns as the sinister serial killer, The Grabber. He appears in a ghostly, spectral form, terrorizing the returning protagonists, Finney and Gwen, from beyond the grave. His new supernatural nature elevates him to a more powerful, terrifying antagonist in Black Phone 2.
Ethan Hawke gained widespread attention as the shy student Todd Anderson in the 1989 classic Dead Poets Society. The American actor has a four-decade-long career spanning appearances in films and television series. The four-time Academy Award nominee most recently appeared in the biographical drama film, Blue Moon (2025).
2) Mason Thames as Finney
Mason Thames returns as Finney in Black Phone 2. Four years after escaping the Grabber, Finney is a resilient yet profoundly traumatized survivor. While he appears to be healing, Finney helps his sister Gwen as the killer returns for revenge. Aiding his sister, Finney has to overcome his own traumatic past to vanquish the Grabber.
The American actor shot to fame when he starred as the resilient teen Finney Blake in The Black Phone (2022) and its 2025 sequel. He will be featuring in the lead role of Hiccup in the major live-action adaptation of Universal Pictures How to Train Your Dragon (2025).
3) Madeleine McGraw as Gwen
Madeleine McGraw returns to her role as Gwen, who now has acquired her mother's psychic abilities. Four years after the trauma of the Grabber, her psychic visions intensify when the killer returns as a ghost. Gwen takes the lead and fights persistent evil with her special link to the spirit world.
McGraw gained fame for her appearance in the television series Outcast (2016-2018) and for her performance in films like The Mandela Effect and The Black Phone. Known as a scream queen, the American actress also starred in the Disney Channel series Secrets of Sulphur Springs and voiced Bonnie in Pixar's Toy Story 4.
Supporting cast and characters in Black Phone 2
Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:
- Jeremy Davies as Terrence
- Miguel Mora as Ernesto
- Arianna Rivas as Mustang
- Demián Bichir as Mando
- Anna Lore as Hope
- Simon Webster as Felix
- Maev Beaty as Barb
- Jacob Moran as Billy
- Chase B. Robertson as Spike
- Graham Abbey as Ken
- Dexter Bolduc as New Kid
- Shepherd Munroe as Cal
- Jazlyn Wong-lee as Mean Girl
- Julien Norman as Wild Bill
Black Phone 2 hit the theatres on October 17, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.