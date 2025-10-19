Where was Black Phone 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 supernatural horror, Black Phone 2, was released on October 17, 2025. The film features the original stars reprising their roles, with Ethan Hawke as the Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, and Madeleine McGraw as the psychic Gwen. Jeremy Davies also returns from the original crew.

The story is set four years after the prequel, where 13-year-old Finney Blake survived his encounter with the sadistic child kidnapper, The Grabber, who returns in the sequel to exact revenge and threatens Gwen, Finney's psychic younger sister. The siblings travel to a remote winter camp and discover a horrific link between The Grabber and their family’s tragic history.

Black Phone 2 was mainly filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Canada, under the title of Mysterium.

Scott Derrickson's Black Phone 2 filming locations and production details

The filming of Black Phone 2 mainly took place in Ontario, Canada, specifically within the Greater Toronto Area, with partial shooting conducted in Huntsville. Principal photography began in early November 2024 and concluded by the last week of January 2025.

The majority of the filming took place across the Greater Toronto Are, mainly in the cities of Toronto and Mississauga. Key urban locations included the area around the Toronto City Hall at 100 Queen Street West. The crew also used Wally's Family Restaurant at 3480 Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

To capture the snowy, alpine environment, the Black Phone 2 production crew traveled to Huntsville, Ontario, located in the Canadian Shield's hilly terrain. However, due to the dangers associated with shooting heavy equipment and multiple cast and crew members on a frozen lake, the production team recreated these sets on a sound stage in the Greater Toronto Are.

The film's star Madeleine McGraw revealed some set details regarding the horror elements. She noted that she was initially "disgusted and horrified" by seeing the Grabber's prosthetics (worn by Ethan Hawke) sitting on a table on set, which helped her performance in the scenes. The Outcast actress stated:

But I’m not gonna lie; there were times when I would see the Grabber’s prosthetics just sitting on a table near my chair, and they looked disgusting. There were times when I was completely grossed out, but I pushed through, and honestly, it helped for the scenes.

McGraw also stated that she performed many of her stunts herself, including learning to be SCUBA certified for the water-related sequences. Additionally, the scenes set in the snow often used real snow, with the cast freezing during the filming.The Mandela Effect star stated:

It was all real snow. There were several feet of snow that we were filming in. And I remember Mason, Jeremy and I were filming this really important scene, and every time we’d go out to film it, it would start pouring snow. She further added, So yeah, all the snow was real. We were all freezing our butts off the entire time.

What is Black Phone 2 about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pirctures)

Black Phone 2 is set four years after Finney Blake killed The Grabber. In the sequel, the siblings are tormented again as the killer returns as a vengeful supernatural entity. The main conflict begins when Finney’s sister, Gwen, uses her growing psychic abilities and dream calls to track the source of the evil to the snowbound Alpine Lake camp, where The Grabber committed his earliest murders.

They discover that The Grabber had murdered their mother years earlier and staged her death as a suicide to silence her psychic visions. To resolve the conflict, the siblings are forced to locate and lay to rest the bodies of the three missing boys whose trapped spirits fuel The Grabber’s demonic power.

