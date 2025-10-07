7 sports comedy shows to watch if you loved ‘Chad Powers’

Chad Powers is an American sports comedy TV series created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, starring Powell in the lead role.

Inspired by an Omaha Productions skit by Eli Manning, the show follows Powers, a star college quarterback who disgraces himself on the field and must reinvent his identity to join a struggling football team at a small school.

The supporting cast includes Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Clayne Crawford, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, among others. It debuted on Hulu on September 30, 2025.

Here is a list of seven sports comedy shows to watch if viewers loved Chad Powers.

1) Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama series (Image via Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama series created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. Inspired by a character from NBC Sports promos, it follows an American football coach who unexpectedly finds himself leading an English soccer team.

His optimistic approach and unshakable positivity gradually win over the team and those around him, transforming relationships and challenging expectations. The show is celebrated for its humor and performances from Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and others.

Like Chad Powers, Ted Lasso follows an outsider stepping into a new sports environment, using unconventional methods and humor to turn a struggling team around while inspiring those around him.

2) 7 Days in Hell

7 Days in Hell is a sports mockumentary (Image via Apple TV+)

7 Days in Hell is a mockumentary about sports, directed by Jake Szymanski. Inspired by the 2010 Wimbledon marathon match between Isner and Mahut, the film is framed as a fictitious HBO Sports documentary and follows two professional tennis players, Aaron Williams and Charles Poole, as they face off in the longest match in history.

The story humorously explores their eccentric backgrounds, personal struggles, and extreme dedication to the sport.

The mockumentary exaggerates tennis culture with absurd events, from on-court interruptions and celebrity cameos to outrageous personal antics, escalating the match over seven days.

Similar to Chad Powers, this mockumentary satirizes competitive sports, focusing on eccentric athletes and outrageous antics that push the limits of the game.

3) The League

The League is an American sitcom spanning seven seasons (Image via Apple TV+)

The League is an American sitcom that aired from October 2009 to December 2015, spanning seven seasons. Set in Chicago, the show is a semi-improvised comedy centered on a group of friends involved in a fantasy football league.

The series follows six friends who are fiercely competitive in their league, often going to extreme lengths to win. Alongside the football rivalry, the show explores their humorous and sometimes risky pranks, as well as the consequences of their outrageous antics in everyday life.

The League shares Chad Powers’ comedic take on football, with rivalries, personal antics, and the lengths competitors go to in pursuit of victory.

4) Arliss

Arliss is a dark comedy series created by and starring Robert Wuhl (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Arliss (stylized as Arli$$) is an American dark comedy series created by and starring Robert Wuhl, who plays L.A. sports agent Arliss Michaels. The show ran for seven seasons and 80 episodes from 1996 to 2002 and returned to streaming on Max in 2022.

Centered on the glitzy world of professional sports, the series follows the endlessly resourceful and optimistic Arliss, whose main flaw is his inability to say “no” to clients and employees.

Known for tackling controversial topics like point shaving, political corruption, steroid use, and LGBTQ+ athletes, Arliss satirizes the greed and hypocrisy of sports agents while revealing what really happens behind the scenes.

The series featured over 400 celebrity cameos, including stars from sports, entertainment, and media, with an insider’s look at the professional sports industry.

Like Chad Powers, Arliss shows the behind-the-scenes chaos and absurdity that comes with athletic worlds.

5) Shoresy

Shoresy is a Canadian comedy series created by and starring Jared Keeso (Image via Apple TV+)

Shoresy is a Canadian comedy series created by and starring Jared Keeso that premiered on Crave in May 2022 as a spin-off of Letterkenny. The show follows the titular character as he relocates to Sudbury, Ontario, to join the struggling Senior AAA ice hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs.

The story centers on Shoresy’s efforts to turn around the Bulldogs, who are at the bottom of their league and facing potential shutdown.

With a mix of veteran players, a new coach, and his relentless determination, Shoresy aims to rebuild the team, instill a winning mentality, and make the Bulldogs competitive again while boosting ticket sales and team spirit.

Similar to Chad Powers, Shoresy centers on reviving a failing sports team through determination, clever strategies, and comedic misadventures on and off the field.

6) Blue Mountain State

Blue Mountain State is an American comedy series that debuted in January 2010 (Image via Apple TV+)

Blue Mountain State is an American sitcom that premiered in January 2010, created by Chris Romano and Eric Falconer.

The series follows the fictional Blue Mountain State University and its football team, the "Mountain Goats," through college life, wild parties, binge drinking, hazing, and other antics.

Blue Mountain State shares Chad Powers’ focus on college athletics and the humorous, often absurd situations athletes face both on the field and in their personal lives.

7) Sports Night

Sports Night is a comedy-drama series by Aaron Sorkin (Image via Apple TV+)

Sports Night is a comedy-drama series by Aaron Sorkin that follows the behind-the-scenes lives of a fictional sports news show, exploring the friendships, romances, and ethical challenges of its staff. It aired from 1998 to 2000, starring Robert Guillaume, Felicity Huffman, Peter Krause, and Josh Charles.

Set in a fast-paced newsroom modeled after ESPN’s SportsCenter, the show uses humor and drama with rapid-fire dialogue and “walk and talk” scenes.

Like Chad Powers, Sports Night combines sports with comedy and drama, highlighting the personal struggles and challenges faced by those involved in the world of athletics.

Interested viewers can stream Chad Powers on Hulu.

