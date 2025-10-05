Where was Chad Powers season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

A unique transformation and second chances lie at the center of Chad Powers season 1. Starring Glen Powell in the lead role, the series brings a unique mix of sports and comedy through its six episodes.

The show premiered with the first two episodes on September 30, 2025. Viewers got introduced to Russ Holliday and his talents as a quarterback. Things take a turn in his career due to a grave mistake in the past. But eight years later, he decides to take a risky step to play the sport again with the help of a new look, persona, and name.

Russ' transformation to Chad Powers challenged him at every step in episodes 1 and 2, with more tense developments expected to come ahead in the series. All the moments unfold in the stadiums and other unique spots in the show. The main filming of the series was done in Georgia.

Every major filming location where Chad Powers season 1 was shot

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Russ Holliday is not ready to give up his sporting career yet, with Chad Powers season 1 taking him to places filled with risks and complications. His success at the South Georgia Catfish's tryouts leads to rash decisions that come with his disguise as Chad.

Russ's unique journey in the series was mainly filmed in Georgia. From the open stadiums to interior locations, varied spaces in Metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia, were incorporated in the filming of the series. Here are all the details about the filming location:

Metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia

Metropolitan Atlanta, or Metro Atlanta, in Georgia, became the central filming location for season 1. As the series revolves around Russ/Chad's football career, a lot of scenes were filmed at the Center Parc Stadium. University of Georgia's Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium is also featured in the series, mainly through the scenes of an actual football match played at the grounds.

Other shooting spots from Georgia where Chad Powers' story unfolds include the Georgia State University, Believe Music Hall, Mechanicsville, and Conyers, Rockdale County. From appearing at actual games to creating special sets at these varied locations, the team of Chad Powers season 1 promises to bring a unique viewing experience to the global audience.

Other production details about Chad Powers season 1

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 brings sportive energy, hilarious developments, and risky twists through the story of Russ Holliday. Despite his laid-back attitude and unserious actions, his passion for football remains central in his journey in the series.

To bring an authentic touch to the series, the team also collaborated with former NFL players and shot scenes at actual games. Talking to Deadline about this experience, lead actor Glen Powell said:

"When I was actually on the field, it felt very immersive. Because they also had former NFL players playing with us, putting on pads. Guys that are 350, 6’7, sprinting at me with everything they got."

Adding to it, he shared:

"But it felt very much like Chad Powers in the fact that Russ Holliday is getting a second chance to be on that field, these guys got to put on pads and be back on that field with me. And you could see their eyes light up, and their hearts were full. It was really special.”

Such filming and production efforts promise unique developments and energetic moments in season 1.

About Chad Powers season 1

Official poster of the series (Image via Hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 follows the story of a former quarterback, Russ Holliday, as he makes a return to football in the most unexpected way. He was in his prime eight years ago, with a huge fan following and media presence. However, a mistake in a prominent match puts a pause on his career.

Eight years later, with no hopes of returning to the sport, he decides to undergo a big transformation to start afresh. Using his father's prosthetic materials, he dons a new look and rejoins the sport using the fictional name, Chad Powers.

The show is based on a disguise that NFL legend Eli Manning underwent in one of the episodes of his show Eli's Places season 2. Other cast members appearing in the series include Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, and more.

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu.

