Chad Powers season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Chad Powers season 1 is an upcoming sports comedy television series set to premiere on Hulu on September 30, 2025. This show is co-created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Chad Powers will feature six episodes. The first two episodes will be available right at the start, and the following episodes will release weekly.

Fans of both sports and comedies can look forward to a show that brings funny and touching moments to the world of college football. Season 1 of Chad Powers is about Russ Holliday, played by Glen Powell, a college quarterback who was once very good but ruins his future by making a big mistake.

In order to get a second chance, Russ pretends to be Chad Powers and joins a college football team that is having trouble. He thinks that this will help his career. The show is based on an ESPN sketch that became popular in which Eli Manning pretended to be Chad Powers.

Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Perry Mattfeld, Toby Huss, and other ensembles are in the show. Find out more about the talented people who play the show's roles by reading on.

Glen Powell as Russ Holliday / Chad Powers

Glen Powell at CinemaCon 2022 - Source: Getty

Glen Powell stars as Russ Holliday in Chad Powers season 1, a once-promising college quarterback who ruined his career with a foolish mistake during a critical game. Seeking redemption, he adopts the identity of Chad Powers, a new persona he uses to try out for a college football team.

Previously, Powell has starred in high-profile movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters.

Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson

Steve Zahn at Apple TV+ "Silo" Season Two Premiere - Source: Getty

Steve Zahn plays Jake Hudson, a teacher who is both chill and passionate about football. Hudson is a key figure who serves as a guide and mentor to the team, offering both humorous and wise advice.

Zahn is widely recognized for his work in both comedy and drama, appearing in Treme, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and The White Lotus.

Perry Mattfeld as Ricky

Perry Mattfeld at An Evening With Sony Pictures Television FYC Event - Source: Getty

Perry Mattfeld plays Ricky in the series. As someone who connects with Russ/Chad on a personal level, Ricky’s role involves both supporting and challenging the main character, pushing him to reconsider his approach to life and football.

Mattfeld is known for her role in In the Dark, a series where she plays the lead role of Murphy Mason.

Toby Huss as Mike Holliday

Toby Huss at "Dickinson" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Toby Huss plays Mike Holliday, Russ Holliday’s father, who adds an interesting dynamic to the series. Mike’s role is critical in showcasing the family dynamics that influence Russ’s choices and actions. Huss’s portrayal of Mike is a mix of tough love and vulnerability.

Huss has appeared in a wide range of television shows, including Halt and Catch Fire, Carnivàle, and The Goldbergs.

Supporting cast in Chad Powers season 1

The other cast of Chad Powers season 1 includes -

Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager

Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny

Clayne Crawford as Coach Dobbs

Colton Ryan as Gerry Dougan

Keese Wilson as Rod Mason

Xavier Mills as Nishan Leonard

Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd

Kevin Trainor as Press Conference Moderator

What is Chad Powers season 1 all about?

Chad Powers season 1 is a sports comedy about Russ Holliday, a former college quarterback who hides his identity as Chad Powers to try to get his career back on track by playing for a football team that is having trouble.

When Russ gets a second chance at football under a new name, he will likely face both sad and funny situations. The show is full of funny turns and lessons about life.

Where is Chad Powers season 1 streaming online?

Chad Powers season 1 will be available on Hulu, where you can watch it starting September 30, 2025. People can watch the first two shows right away. After that, new episodes come out every week.

The series is also expected to be available on Disney+ in select regions, allowing it to reach a global audience.

Production and direction

Michael Waldron at 2025 Disney Upfront - Source: Getty

Glen Powell and Michael Waldron also serve as executive producers and helped make the show. The show is directed by Tony Yacenda, who is known for his work on American Vandal.

The production has received attention due to its unique premise, inspired by Eli Manning’s viral skit. The show involves prominent names in the sports and comedy worlds, including the Manning brothers. Natalie Holt composes the score, setting the tone for a fun and lighthearted series.

Chad Powers season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu.

