DC Sniper’s brutal crimes- A complete timeline of events ahead of Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper (documentary)

Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper arrives with a clear focus on what happened in 2002 and why the violence was reportedly not random. The two-hour documentary airs on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, October 28, at 9 pm ET, with a replay on Wednesday, October 29, at 12 am.

Built around Mildred Muhammad’s account, the film connects private abuse claims to a public crime spree. The case record, arrests, and court outcomes sit beside testimony about alleged intent. The summary below sets the key facts and a tight timeline that the program draws on.

Case background for Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper

The D.C. area saw a cluster of shootings in October 2002 after earlier crimes in Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, and Washington state. John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo became the focus of the investigation and were later convicted in separate trials. Muhammad received a death sentence and was executed in 2009. Malvo received life terms.

Interview from Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

Across the full span linked to the case, 17 people were killed and 10 were wounded. According to the FBI, 10 of those deaths occurred during the October spree in the Washington region. Motive remains a point of dispute in public retellings, and Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper addresses allegations tied to domestic violence and custody.

Timeline of events before Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper

February to September 2002: Preliminary shootings

A series of shootings in several states preceded the D.C. spree. Victims included Keenya Cook in Tacoma, Jerry Taylor in Tucson, and others in Maryland, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana. These events were later linked through forensics, witness statements, and items recovered after the arrests.

Scene from Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

October 2, 2002: First D.C.-area killing

A shot pierced a store window in Aspen Hill with no injuries. About an hour later, James Martin was killed outside a grocery store in Wheaton. The pattern of distance, a single round, and fast exits began to take shape.

October 3, 2002: Five victims in one day

Four people were killed in Montgomery County during the morning. That night, Pascal Charlot was shot in Washington, D.C. Schools restricted outdoor activity, and police agencies widened the search area while early tips pointed at a white box truck that later proved misleading.

October 4 to October 14, 2002: Wider zone, more victims

Caroline Seawell survived a wounding in Spotsylvania on October 4. Iran Brown, age 13, was critically wounded on October 7 in Bowie. Dean Meyers was killed on October 9 near Manassas, Kenneth Bridges on October 11 near Fredericksburg, and Linda Franklin on October 14 near Falls Church. Public caution grew at gas stations and large parking lots.

October 19, 2002: Ashland shooting and a demand letter

Jeffrey Hopper was shot near Ashland. A note demanded money and warned about children. That message shifted parts of the search and added pressure across Virginia and Maryland.

October 22, 2002: Bus driver killed

Conrad Johnson was shot in Aspen Hill early in the morning. He later died. Ballistics tied the case threads more tightly and confirmed the tenth death in the D.C. spree.

October 24, 2002: Arrests at a Maryland rest stop

Shortly after midnight, officers closed in on a blue Chevrolet Caprice at a rest area off I-70 near Myersville. Muhammad and Malvo were found inside the car and arrested. A Bushmaster rifle was recovered and forensically linked to multiple scenes.

A hole was cut at the rear of the blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice driven by Muhammad and Malvo, as a firing port to be used during their attacks. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

2003 to 2009: Trials and sentence outcomes

Virginia trials in 2003 produced a death sentence for Muhammad and life without parole for Malvo. Further proceedings and pleas followed in Maryland. Muhammad was executed in 2009. Later appeals adjusted Malvo’s Virginia sentences but did not change the life-term status in Maryland.

Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper premieres on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, October 28, at 9 pm ET/PT. A replay airs Wednesday, October 29, at 12 am.

