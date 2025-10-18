John Wayne Gacy’s brutal crimes: A complete timeline of events

John Wayne Gacy is central to this account of a case that reshaped how missing teen reports and serial homicide investigations were handled in suburban Chicago. Between 1972 and 1978, Gacy murdered 33 young men and boys, most buried beneath his Norwood Park home.

The disappearance of 15-year-old Robert Piest in late 1978 set off the chain of warrants, surveillance, and searches that ended the spree. Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy arrives with a reported focus on families, routine police work, and the consequences of missed warnings.

John Wayne Gacy case background

Gacy lived as a contractor and community volunteer while preying on teens and young adults. He lured victims with job offers, cash, or rides, then restrained and killed them, often in the early morning hours.

The remains of 29 victims were recovered on his property, with four more pulled from the Des Plaines River. The Piest investigation reportedly provided the timeline, the receipts, and the probable cause that unlocked the crawl space.

The show Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is an eight-episode dramatization premiering on Peacock. It tracks the missing-person case that led to surveillance, two search warrants, and a swift turn from rumor to proof, while naming victims and the work required to identify those still listed as John Does.

Timeline of events

1972–1978: John Wayne Gacy murders escalate in Norwood Park

Gacy’s known murders span these years. He buried 26 victims in the crawl space, three elsewhere on his lot, and discarded four into the Des Plaines River. Neighbors later recalled odd hours, foul odors, and a pattern of young men frequenting the house.

December 11, 1978: Robert Piest disappears in the John Wayne Gacy case

Piest left Nisson Pharmacy in Des Plaines around 9:00 pm after a brief talk about possible work. His absence triggered a missing-person report the same night. A photo receipt tied to Piest was later reportedly found during an initial search of Gacy’s home, which helped tighten the timeline.

December 13–20, 1978: Surveillance and searches

A first warrant yielded items that raised alarms, including cuffs and IDs. Detectives interviewed Gacy, tailed his car, logged movements, and heard of prior offenses in Iowa. Officers allegedly noted a rancid smell near a vent during a later visit, steering attention back to the crawl space.

December 21–22, 1978: Crawl space discovery and confession

Diagram of Gacy's Norwood Park residence, depicting the dimensions of his crawl space (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

A second warrant authorized excavation. Technicians uncovered human remains within minutes, confirming a serial homicide scene. Gacy then provided a statement admitting to dozens of murders, including Piest, and described river disposals once the crawl space filled.

February–March 1980: Trial and death sentence

A Cook County jury convicted Gacy of 33 murders. The panel rejected an insanity defense and returned multiple death sentences. Sentencing filings and testimony detailed identification work, causes of death, and the recovery layout under the house.

May 10, 1994: Execution and continuing identifications

Facial reconstructions of the unidentified victims, released to the media in 1980. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Gacy was executed by lethal injection at Stateville. Work to identify remaining John Does has continued in the years since, with new techniques and appeals for DNA samples aiding families and investigators. The series references that ongoing effort while keeping focus on confirmed facts and names. According to WBEZ Chicago.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy premiered on Peacock on October 16 and spans eight episodes covering the Piest lead, the search warrants, and the courtroom outcome.

