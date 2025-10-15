Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4 - Who was the killer of Gracie Westing?

Murder in a Small Town season 2 returns to a closed-circle setup in episode 4, and the answer comes fast once the pieces line up. The killer of Gracie Westing is her manager, Parker, who pushes Gracie during a confrontation at the rental property in Porpoise Bay.

Episode 4, titled One Last Song, aired on October 14, 2025, and centers on a pop star’s retreat that turns fatal. Karl Alberg’s unit sifts through a tight group on-site, weighs digital traces, and reconstructs the fall. The reveal turns on motive, control, and access.

Who killed Gracie Westing in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4?

Parker is identified as the person who caused Gracie’s death. After Gracie states she plans to reconcile with her ex and former music partner, Jade Solanis, Parker confronts her.

The argument escalates on the upper level of the rental. Parker shoves Gracie, who falls over the railing and is found impaled on a broken branch below. Parker later asks for a lawyer and resists a full statement, yet the timeline, financial records, and scene evidence point to her.

How Murder in a Small Town season 2 builds the suspect list

The Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4 opens with Gracie and her team staying at a waterfront home owned by Phyllis Diaz near Gibsons. A neighbor files noise complaints. A stalker with a restraining order, Jeremy Sanderson, is seen nearby. Bodyguard Daniel is present. A publicist and the crew move in and out of view. Jade arrives in the area after recent contact with Gracie about new music.

Detectives gather accounts from each person. A phone is recovered near the water. Railings show damage. Gracie’s movements earlier that day are fuzzy until footage places her meeting Jade in a car.

Social posts reportedly track Jade to the coast. Jeremy allegedly tries to access the morgue and later claims Gracie texted warnings about Daniel, and those texts are checked against her phone. Those texts raise questions about manipulation more than they prove means or opportunity.

What episode 4 of Murder in a Small Town season 2 confirms

Scene work narrows the cause from a fall that looked accidental to a push. The angle of impact, broken railing, and location of Gracie’s phone undercut an accident theory. Money reviews show Parker managing Gracie’s accounts and, reportedly, moving funds.

Interviews sketch a pattern of control over schedules and contacts. When Jade confronts Parker at a motel, she pulls a knife, which further supports a volatile conflict around Gracie’s plan to reunite with Jade.

Jeremy’s presence adds pressure but not proof. His alibi checks. Daniel, the bodyguard, is vetted and ruled out. The neighbor’s complaints and the property owner’s stress fill in the timeline around the call to police. By the close, the team places Parker at the pivot point, consistent with the physical findings and motive linked to control and jealousy.

Murder in a Small Town season 2, streams on Hulu and fuboTV. Single episodes are available to buy on Fandango At Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Video.

