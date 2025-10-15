  • home icon
  Murdaugh family case in Murdaugh: Death in the Family: A complete timeline of events

Murdaugh family case in Murdaugh: Death in the Family: A complete timeline of events

By Preethika Vijayakumar
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:09 GMT
Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Image via Hulu)
Murdaugh: Death in the Family utilizes real dates and filings to construct its narrative, so this guide outlines the key moments that shape the series. The timeline below highlights the major events tied to the Murdaugh family, from early deaths linked to the family circle to the trial and appeals that follow.

The series streams on Hulu, with the first three episodes debuting at 12:00 a.m. ET on October 15, followed by one episode each Wednesday through November 19.

Cast leads include Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh and Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh. The narrative tracks the 2019 boat crash, the 2021 double murder, and the courtroom path that came after.

Case background for Murdaugh: Death in the Family

The story centers on a South Carolina legal dynasty and a chain of events that begins with earlier deaths tied to the family orbit, then accelerates after a 2019 boat crash.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Image via Hulu)
Attention turns to the killings of Maggie and Paul in 2021, the financial crime probes, and a later conviction. Appeals continue in state courts, with filings still active in 2025.

According to the LA Times, investigators placed Maggie and Paul’s deaths on June 7, 2021, between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm, two firearms were used, and the 2015 Stephen Smith case was later reopened by state agents while the broader probe unfolded.

Timeline of events in Murdaugh: Death in the Family

July 8, 2015: Stephen Smith

Stephen Smith is found dead on a rural road. Early reports call it a hit-and-run, yet the scene raises questions. In 2021, state agents reopened the case. It remains unsolved.

Feb. 26, 2018: Gloria Satterfield dies

Housekeeper Gloria Satterfield dies weeks after an alleged fall at the family home. Alex Murdaugh later admits he lied about dogs causing the fall, tied to an insurance scheme that led to charges and later guilty pleas in fraud cases.

Feb. 24, 2019: Boat crash kills Mallory Beach

A late-night 2019 boat trip ended with a bridge strike and the death of Mallory Beach (Image via Unsplash)
A late-night 2019 boat trip ended with a bridge strike and the death of Mallory Beach (Image via Unsplash)

A late-night trip on a family boat ends at 2:20 am with a bridge strike. Mallory Beach is ejected and later found dead. Other passengers are injured. Alcohol use is reported in case files.

April 18, 2019: Paul charged

Paul faces three felony counts, including boating under the influence causing death. He pleads not guilty. The charges were pending at the time of his death in 2021.

Also read: The Tech Bro Murders season 1 episode 6: What happened between Emad Tawfilis and Robert Dahl?

June 7, 2021: Maggie and Paul killed

Alex calls 911 around 10:00 pm from the family’s Moselle property. Investigators determined that two different guns were used in the shootings. The weapons are not recovered.

Sept. 4, 2021: Roadside shooting reported

Alex reports being shot on a roadside. Days later, he admits a failed suicide-for-hire plan, allegedly to trigger a life insurance payout for his surviving son. Curtis Eddie Smith is arrested in the plot.

July 14, 2022: Double-murder indictment

A grand jury indicts Alex on two counts of murder and related gun charges. He pleads not guilty.

March 2–3, 2023: Guilty verdict and life sentences

After a televised trial, a jury convicts Alex of the murders of Maggie and Paul. He received two life sentences the next day. Later that year, a state plea on financial crimes brought additional time, followed by a federal sentence in 2024 set to run concurrently.

December 10, 2024 – August 8, 2025: Appeal and state response

The defense files an appeal in the murder case. The state attorney general’s office responds, arguing the verdict rests on strong evidence. The appeal remains active, with further filings from both sides.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family draws from the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and features Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, Brittany Snow, J. Smith-Cameron, Gerald McRaney, Noah Emmerich, Johnny Berchtold, and Will Harrison.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family streams on Hulu.

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Murdaugh: Death in the Family? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Preethika Vijayakumar
Preethika Vijayakumar

Preethika Vijayakumar

Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.

With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.

Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end.

Edited by Preethika Vijayakumar
