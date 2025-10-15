The Tech Bro Murders season 1 episode 6: What happened between Emad Tawfilis and Robert Dahl?

The Tech Bro Murders season 1 episode 6 centers on a fatal Napa Valley dispute between investor Emad Tawfilis and winemaker Robert Dahl. The episode traces how a business partnership unraveled into violence, framing key events that led to a murder in the vines and a suicide minutes later.

Set against the lure of wine money and startup ambition, the episode outlines how trust broke down, lawsuits followed, and a planned settlement meeting turned into a deadly chase. The episode draws on court filings, police records, and contemporaneous reporting.

Vineyard rows in Napa Valley, where the 2015 meeting and pursuit occurred (Image via Unsplash)

What happened between Emad Tawfilis and Robert Dahl

Tawfilis, a Silicon Valley businessman with new interests in film and wine, partnered with Dahl after 2011. By 2013, Tawfilis had advanced funds that grew to roughly 1.2 million dollars for a venture tied to Dahl’s brands and equipment. A large portion reportedly changed hands in cash.

Tensions rose when repayments lagged and Tawfilis sued, seeking control of wine tanks and other collateral. A Napa judge issued orders limiting the movement or sale of assets while the case proceeded. Dahl disputed the claims and kept negotiating through counsel.

Background to the dispute in The Tech Bro Murders season 1

The partnership began during a period when Dahl expanded from bulk wine ‘shiners’ into a tasting room bearing his name. Parallel ventures, including a short-lived brewery, complicated the money trail and fed mistrust. Tawfilis retained a private investigator and pressed the civil case.

Reporting at the time detailed a red Adidas gym bag with 800,000 dollars in cash, a security interest in equipment, and an 18-count contempt hearing scheduled over alleged asset transfers. According to The New York Times, the vineyard meeting that followed was framed as a step toward settlement before it turned violent.

The March 16 meeting and vineyard chase in The Tech Bro Murders season 1

On March 16, 2015, the men met at the Yountville property. Their attorneys joined briefly by speakerphone around 11:10 am to review terms. A pause in the call came after disagreement on figures.

What happened next is central to the show. Tawfilis called 911 and said he had been shot and that Dahl was pursuing him in a vehicle through the vineyard. Deputies converged near Solano Avenue as shots continued. Tawfilis collapsed near an intersection. Dahl exited his SUV and fired a fatal round, then fled into the nearby hills and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Interview from The Tech Bro Murders season 1 (Image via @investigationdiscovery YouTube)

Investigators recovered a .22-caliber handgun reportedly fitted with a suppressor and documented hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Investigators found a drafted statement that Dahl allegedly tried to have Tawfilis sign, along with items consistent with planning, at the property and in his vehicle. The episode presents those points, and separate news reports noted that several prior associates believed they could have been targeted as well.

Aftermath and case status in The Tech Bro Murders season 1

The homicide and suicide ended the civil fight, but left legal and financial issues to be handled through the estates. A wrongful-death suit from the Tawfilis family followed, describing an alleged luring to the site under the pretense of settlement talks.

The Tech Bro Murders season 1 episode 6 closes that arc by tying the business collapse to the final confrontation. The narrative emphasizes court orders, 911 audio, and the rapid on-scene response, then returns to the paper trail behind the money and equipment.

Where to watch The Tech Bro Murders season 1

The Tech Bro Murders season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, Philo, Investigation Discovery, and Discovery+. It can also be viewed for free with ads on Spectrum On Demand. Digital purchase options include Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.

