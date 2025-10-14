Latricia Scott Case: A detailed case overview ahead of The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 episode 3

The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 turns to Wilmington, North Carolina next, with episode 3, Cape Fear Killer, centered on the killing of 24-year-old Latricia Ana Scott. The episode revisits a 2012 case that began as a missing-person call and ended with an arrest after a tense standoff, then a guilty plea and life sentence.Across six episodes, The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 follows crimes tied to Friday the 13th. The show blends interviews, archival materials, and reconstructions to track each investigation.What episode 3 covers in The Friday the 13th Murders season 1Cape Fear Killer focuses on the Latricia Scott investigation and the man prosecuted for her death, Andrew Bernard Adams. Scott was reported missing in January 2012. Scene from The Friday the 13th Murders episode 3 (Image via Youtube/@InvestigationDiscovery)Days later, detectives searching a Cowan Street address uncovered a shallow grave in the side yard, and the medical examiner found she died of blunt force trauma to the head. StarNewsOnline reported that officers later converged on a separate residence, where Adams barricaded himself before his arrest.Episode 3 airs October 15 and revisits events that culminated on Friday, Jan. 13, 2012. The logline frames years of fear in a coastal community, then a break that links attacks and identifies a suspect who reportedly never stopped. That description aligns with local reporting from 2012 and the subsequent court record.Also read: How many episodes will there be in Murdaugh: Death in the Family? Episode count, release schedule, and moreLatricia Scott's case timeline in The Friday the 13th Murders season 1Police activity at 1115 Cowan Street began while Scott remained missing. WECT reported that detectives focused on disturbed soil in the backyard and recovered a body later identified as Scott. The medical examiner attributed the cause to blunt force trauma. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat evening, U.S. Marshals moved on a North 6th Street home to serve a warrant on Adams. After hours of negotiations, SWAT entered at about 10:00 pm and found Adams hiding in a crawl space. He was taken into custody without bond on a first-degree murder charge. Neighbors told reporters they had heard fighting earlier in the week. Andrew Adams’ legal outcome tied to The Friday the 13th Murders season 1The case moved from arrest to plea the following year. Port City Daily reported that Adams pleaded guilty in Superior Court to first-degree murder in Scott’s death and received life without parole. Prosecutors cited his prior record and the discovery of a hammer with hair in his room, while the medical findings were consistent with hammer blows.WECT further reported that the state had initially noticed an intent to seek death, then confirmed that experts found Adams met the legal threshold for intellectual disability, which made him ineligible for capital punishment under North Carolina law.Linked matters surfaced as well. StarNewsOnline and WECT reported that Adams was charged in a separate 1977 New Bern homicide after a confession and a DNA match, leading to additional life sentences under the law then in effect. Those developments, while separate, will likely be referenced in background passages during the episode to explain his history.WECT also documented a 2012 jail interview where Adams claimed another woman killed Scott and that he only helped bury the body. That account was his claim at the time and is included here as allegedly stated by the defendant; it was later mooted by his guilty plea.New episodes of The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 premiere on Investigation Discovery on Wednesdays at 10:00 pm ET, with streams on Max and Discovery+ after broadcast. Also read: Prominent leads on Amy Bradley’s case surfaced as Netflix’s Amy Bradley is Missing brought the case back to the spotlight