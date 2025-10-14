How many episodes will there be in Murdaugh: Death in the Family? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Murdaugh: Death in the Family arrives with a clear plan. The limited series runs for eight episodes, launching with three on October 15, followed by weekly drops each Wednesday until November 19 at 12 am ET on Hulu.Built as a dramatization of a widely covered case, the show tracks the Murdaugh family’s rise and collapse around the 2021 double homicide and related events. The story is drawn from the “Murdaugh Murders Podcast.”Jason Clarke plays Alex Murdaugh. Patricia Arquette plays Maggie Murdaugh. J. Smith-Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison, Brittany Snow, Gerald McRaney, and Noah Emmerich round out the key cast.Episode count for Murdaugh: Death in the FamilyMurdaugh: Death in the Family (Image via Hulu)The series contains eight episodes. Three episodes debut on day one, then one per week until the finale. This structure mirrors many recent Hulu true-crime dramas. The finale lands on November 19th after a steady Wednesday cadence.Episode release scheduleBelow is a simple episode guide with release dates and titles. Release time for all the listed episodes is 12:00 am ET. Dates can shift if platforms adjust their slate, but this is the current plan.No.TitleRelease date1Family TraditionOct. 15, 20252One is MissingOct. 15, 20253KokomoOct. 15, 20254Controlled BurnOct. 22, 20255The PrinceOct. 29, 20256June 7thNov. 5, 20257On the Road You Take to Avoid itNov. 12, 20258The Man in the GlassNov. 19, 2025Cast and creators of Murdaugh: Death in the FamilyLead roles feature Jason Clarke as Alex and Patricia Arquette as Maggie. Johnny Berchtold portrays Paul, with Will Harrison as Buster. Brittany Snow appears as journalist Mandy Matney. J. Smith-Cameron plays Marian Proctor. Gerald McRaney is Randolph Murdaugh, and Noah Emmerich is Randy Murdaugh.Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Image via Hulu)Also read: Prominent leads on Amy Bradley’s case surfaced as Netflix’s Amy Bradley is Missing brought the case back to the spotlightBehind the camera, Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr serve as creators. UCP produces. Steven Piet directs key entries, including 101, 102, and 108. Executive producers include Fuller, Carr, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Mandy Matney, David Moses, and Bill Johnson, with Arquette and Clarke also listed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe plot centers on a wealthy South Carolina legal family facing scrutiny after a fatal boat crash tied to son, Paul. As investigations expand, links to other deaths raise new questions. The show charts those events and the fallout that follows, keeping to reported timelines and legal outcomes already on record.What Murdaugh: Death in the Family coversThe narrative traces family life, the boat crash, and the period leading up to the June 2021 killings. Court verdicts and sentencing are part of the public record and are treated as such here, while some personal scenes are dramatized for television. The show's official synopsis reads:Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear.The series draws on reporting from the “Murdaugh Murders Podcast” and other open sources, with dramatized dialogue built around those facts. Any character quotes from trailers or teasers function as staged lines unless identified in official transcripts.Murdaugh: Death in the Family will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu on October 15th.Also read: 5 key details about the Aileen Wuornos case as shown in Mind of a Monster season 1