How many episodes are there in The Friday the 13th Murders season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Friday the 13th Murders season 1 runs for six episodes. Investigation Discovery schedules the series on Wednesdays at night, with the first season rolling out across October and early November.
The true-crime format focuses on cases tied to Friday the 13th. Each hour looks at one investigation, mixing archive, interviews, and scene reconstructions. The rollout pairs with ID’s fall lineup and keeps a steady weekly slot for ease of viewing.
Episode count and weekly rollout for The Friday the 13th Murders season 1
Season 1 contains six episodes. ID set the slot for 10:00 pm ET/PT on Wednesdays, with repeat plays in late-night windows. The pattern begins on October 1 and continues weekly through November 5.
The first five episodes land in October. The finale follows one week later. Reruns appear overnight across the week, so missed hours cycle back quickly.
The Friday the 13th Murders Season 1 premiere dates and times
Episode guide for season 1
1. Obsession To Do Evil
Premieres on Wednesday, October 1
A teen reportedly steeped in Satan lore and serial killer fandom terrorizes a Texas town during a single night. The rampage leaves lasting damage across the community.
2. We All Go a Little Mad
Premieres on Wednesday, October 8
Police find a family dead inside a mansion as a horror film plays nearby. A mask, a note, and a disputed letter referencing “The Exorcist” point to more than a murder-suicide claim.
3. Cape Fear Killer
Premieres on Wednesday, October 15
For years, rumors about missing women trail a quiet coastal area. After a break, investigators link old files and identify a suspect tied to attacks that reportedly never stopped.
4. Feared Silent
Premieres on Wednesday, October 22
After a Friday the 13th call, José Herran disappears. A search of the town he entered reveals ritualized harm, a climate of fear, and a pattern that allegedly traps outsiders.
5. I Will Kill
Premieres on Wednesday, October 29
On a Friday the 13th, 14-year-old Amber Dubois vanishes. One year later, Chelsea King disappears nearby. A survivor connects clues and helps expose a predator hiding in plain sight.
6. She Had No Name
Premieres on Wednesday, November 5
A young woman gets into a patrol car and is not seen again. For 35 years, she has remained a Jane Doe. Under hypnosis, a buried detail helps unlock the case and reveal an unexpected suspect.
Where to watch The Friday the 13th Murders Season 1
The series airs on Investigation Discovery at 10:00 pm ET each Wednesday. Late-night replays follow on ID in the early morning hours, along with additional encore slots throughout the week.
Cable and live-TV streaming packages that carry ID will include the weekly premiere and repeats in their channel guide. Check the local listing grid for any same-night encore in the region.
