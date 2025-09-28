Eve Nance's case - A detailed case overview ahead of Snapped

Snapped returns to the homicide of Timothy Nance, a Wisconsin case that ended with a life sentence for his wife, Eve Nance. The investigation began in November 2013 after he was reported missing and later found in a wooded area on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Prosecutors said he was shot twice, while the defense framed the history inside the marriage as central to what followed.

Ad

A re-air of the Snapped episode titled Eve Nance featuring the case is set on Oxygen for Sunday, September 28, at 8 am ET. The episode first ran as Season 21, Episode 1, and focuses on the disappearance, the discovery, and the court outcomes that followed.

Key case facts before Snapped

Police work traced the case back to November 1, 2013. Records and court filings show Timothy Nance was shot at the couple’s home in Fond du Lac, then his body was transported and left in Milwaukee. According to FOX 11 (May 2016) and the Associated Press, the victim was found with two gunshot wounds, and the case moved quickly from a missing person case to a homicide arrest.

Ad

Trending

Case records documented two gunshot wounds noted by investigators (Image via Pexels)

Charging records state that Eve Nance later led officers to the body after first reporting her husband missing. As reported by FOX 6 Milwaukee (December 2013), investigators said she described an altercation at the house and acknowledged her role in disposing of the body.

Ad

At trial, prosecutors argued that jealousy tied to infidelity was the motive. The defense cited battered person syndrome and argued that long-term abuse framed the incident. Per Fond du Lac Reporter (May 2016), the judge weighed both accounts at sentencing.

Also read: Shayna Hubers’ case - A detailed case overview

Investigation details tied to Snapped

Detectives gathered surveillance video showing Eve Nance and her sister, Tina Ewell, buying a shower curtain, liner, and hooks on the night of the shooting. Phone records documented calls between the sisters that evening.

Ad

The Seventh Circuit’s opinion in Tina Ewell v. Eric Toney (2017) recounts these steps, along with the search of the home and a projectile recovered from plumbing, as part of probable cause.

Phone records showed multiple calls between the sisters that evening (Image via Unsplash)

Ewell was later charged and tried for helping to conceal evidence after the homicide. A Fond du Lac County jury convicted her of hiding a corpse, aiding a felon, and obstructing an officer. According to the Fond du Lac Reporter, she was found guilty in October 2016 based on evidence that included the Dollar Store purchase and the call-and-travel timeline.

Ad

Trials, sentences, and appeals

A jury convicted Eve Nance in January 2016 of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. The court imposed life in prison with eligibility to seek extended supervision after 25 years, plus a five-year sentence for hiding the body. According to FOX 11 (May 2016), the judge declined a request to remove parole eligibility.

Ewell was sentenced to two years in county jail and five years of probation; a four-year prison term with five years of extended supervision was stayed and would apply only if probation is revoked.

Ad

The conviction of Eve Nance was later reviewed. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals upheld the judgment. According to FOX 11 (March 2019), the panel rejected claims about her statements to police and affirmed the trial result.

Where to watch the Snapped episode

Snapped keyart (Image via Oxygen)

The Snapped episode titled Eve Nance is Season 21, Episode 1, and first aired on August 6, 2017. The episode is listed for streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. It is also available to buy on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango At Home.

Ad

Also read: Donna Scrivo’s case - A detailed case overview

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More