The true story behind Donna Scrivo's crime ahead of Snapped

Snapped returns to a case that drew wide attention in Michigan. Donna Scrivo was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2014 killing of her son, Ramsay Scrivo, and received life in prison without parole. Investigators found bags with remains in St. Clair County, and a jury later rejected a claim of a masked intruder.

The episode is set for a re-air on Oxygen on Friday, September 26, at 10 pm ET. The broadcast revisits the timeline, the evidence, and the court outcome.

The true story behind Donna Scrivo’s crime on Snapped

Ramsay Scrivo was reported missing in late January 2014. Within days, county crews and deputies located multiple bags with human remains along rural roads in St. Clair County. An electric saw was found in one bag, and the remains were identified by authorities soon after, per Reuters (February 2014).

Bags with remains were found along rural roads in St. Clair County in early 2014 (Image via Pexels)

Police work then moved to Ramsay Scrivo’s St. Clair Shores condo. Detectives documented blood evidence and bleach staining. Retail footage showed Donna Scrivo purchasing a power saw later tied to the case, according to USA Today (February 2014).

Records from a prior probate filing showed that Donna Scrivo had sought guardianship and treatment for her son after his father died in 2013. Those records, cited in Detroit Free Press coverage, later appeared in court to frame family circumstances before the homicide.

Prosecutors said the victim had been drugged, strangled, and placed in a bathtub before dismemberment. Some remains were described as charred, as reported by The Detroit News (June 2015).

A competing account came from the defense. Donna Scrivo said a masked, armed man killed Ramsay and allegedly held her hostage for several days, then forced her to move bags. Jurors heard that claim during the trial but did not accept it, per CBS News (May 2015).

Scene work extended across several dump points in St. Clair and China townships. A witness report, surveillance images, and fingerprint identification linked the remains and timeline, according to CNN (February 2014).

Charging moved in steps. Early counts addressed disinterment, mutilation of a body, and removal of a body, with later counts adding first-degree murder as the investigation advanced, per CBS News (May 2015).

Trials, verdict, and sentence on Snapped

A Macomb County jury found Donna Scrivo guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and mutilation of a body in May 2015 after brief deliberations. Evidence covered the saw, the condo scene, movements in the days after the death, and phone contacts around the timeline, as reported by the Detroit Free Press (May 2015).

Sentencing followed in June 2015. Judge Richard Caretti imposed life in prison without the possibility of parole, the mandatory term under Michigan law for first-degree murder. The court commented on the nature of the crime and rejected the hostage account as unsupported by the record, as reported by The Detroit News (June 2015).

State records show Scrivo incarcerated at the women’s facility (Image via Unsplash)

Current state records list Donna Scrivo as a prisoner serving life at the Huron Valley Complex for Women, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections profile.

