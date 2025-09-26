Sarah McLinn’s case - A detailed case overview ahead of Snapped

Snapped revisits the Sarah Gonzales-McLinn case, a 2014 Lawrence, Kansas killing that led to a first-degree murder conviction in 2015. The episode follows the events at Hal Sasko’s home, the investigation, and the trial's outcome. It also notes disputed context, including mental health claims raised at trial and allegations from advocates about grooming and control.

Snapped episode re-air on Oxygen is set for Friday, September 26, at 11:00 pm ET. The installment first aired on January 22, 2017, as Season 19, Episode 9, titled Sarah McLinn. The episode presents a timeline of the crime and prosecution, with the clemency effort referenced as ongoing.

Case background ahead of Snapped

Sarah Gonzales-McLinn was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 for the January 2014 killing of Lawrence businessman Harold “Hal” Sasko. She was 19 at the time and living in Sasko’s home.

Police located Hal Sasko deceased at his Lawrence home in January 2014 (Image via Pexels)

Investigators found Sasko dead inside the residence. Trial evidence described wrists and ankles bound with zip ties and a fatal throat wound, with the word FREEDOM written in blood on a wall. According to the Lawrence Journal-World (September 2015), these details were central to the jury’s view of the crime.

The two first met through her work at one of his pizza restaurants. Supporters later alleged grooming and control before the homicide, a framing they say jurors did not fully hear during the guilt phase.

Evidence and timeline highlighted by Snapped

Police located Gonzales-McLinn in Florida after the killing, and she was returned to Kansas for prosecution.

Advocates have described alleged sexual abuse, financial leverage, and cosmetic procedures tied to debt while she lived in Sasko’s home. The Kansas City Star (August 2024) reported that records and interviews in the clemency file outline those claims, which remain allegations.

Kansas Reflector (January 2023 and later coverage) reported that a closed hearing limited trial-phase testimony about the alleged abuse, and that debate over strategy and access to evidence continued after the verdict.

Legal outcomes and the Snapped backdrop

A Douglas County jury found Gonzales-McLinn guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. The defense presented a mental disease or defect theory that the jury rejected.

A Douglas County jury returned a first-degree murder verdict in 2015 (Image via Pexels)

Judge Paula Martin imposed a Hard 50 life sentence, meaning parole eligibility after 50 years. In 2021, the minimum term was reduced to 25 years through an agreement that required waiving the right to appeal. The Kansas City Star (August 2024) noted the change and added that the earliest parole is reportedly scheduled for 2039, although parole is not guaranteed.

KCUR (May 2024) reported that advocates filed a clemency application in December 2022 and that the request remains under review. The Lawrence Times (May 2024) covered community forums where a former cellmate described ongoing trauma symptoms and supporters outlined their case for mercy. Advocates made these allegations and were not part of the jury’s guilt-phase evidence.

Kansas Reflector also summarized claims that Sasko allegedly exercised control, including financial demands, and that forensic psychologists assessed Gonzales-McLinn’s current risk level. These items were raised by supporters in the clemency push.

Where to watch Snapped

Snapped cover image (Image via Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 19, Episode 9, Sarah McLinn, is available to stream on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. It can be purchased on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango At Home. Spectrum On Demand lists the title to stream at no cost for eligible customers.

