Dateline - A Girl Named Egypt Season 9 Episode 19 - A detailed case overview

Dateline returns to the Egypt Covington case with a focused recap of the investigation, arrests, and courtroom outcomes tied to the 2017 killing in Van Buren Township, Michigan. The episode centers on how a young singer was found shot inside her duplex and how the case later unfolded after a change in investigative leadership.

Oxygen lists Dateline Season 9 Episode 19, A Girl Named Egypt, at 3 am on Wednesday, September 24, followed by Episode 20 at 4 am. On March 22, 2024, NBC aired the original two-hour Dateline: A Girl Named Egypt, featuring on-camera interviews with state detectives who outline key evidence

Early facts in the Dateline case

Egypt Covington, 27, was found on June 23, 2017, in her home with her hands bound by string lights and a single gunshot wound to the head. Initial work by local officers focused on those close to her, and one ex-boyfriend was publicly named a person of interest. He denied involvement and, per Oxygen, state police later ruled him out after the 2020 review shifted the case to other suspects.

Michigan State Police took over in 2020 (Image via YouTube/@DatelineNBC)

According to NBC News, Michigan State Police took over in 2020. Investigators reviewed phone activity, location data, and prior neighborhood issues. Per Oxygen, a 911 call recorded the boyfriend reporting that she was tied up, consistent with the bindings officers documented.

How the Dateline investigation shifted

Once state detectives assumed control, they rechecked earlier leads and relied on geofence data previously obtained by Van Buren police to flag devices near the duplex at relevant times. NBC News (March 2024) reported that analysts linked phones to three men with ties to Toledo, Ohio, and a local acquaintance who knew the area.

The working theory became that it was a botched robbery. The target was reportedly the other unit in the duplex, where a legal marijuana operation was known to neighbors. The men went to the wrong door, entered Covington’s home instead, and violence followed. This account matched statements later repeated in court.

Arrests began in late 2020. Timothy Eugene Moore and Shane Lamar Evans were taken into custody in November, and Shandon Ray Groom was arrested the next month. The case moved toward preliminary hearings in 2021, then to plea discussions.

Guilty pleas and sentences in the Dateline case

All three defendants ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Evans entered his plea first and received 15 to 25 years. Moore and Groom followed in 2023, with Moore also pleading to a firearm count. Sentences were 20 to 55 years for Moore and 17 to 26 years for Groom.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to second-degree murder (Image via Pexels)

Courtroom statements described how Evans pointed out the duplex he believed held marijuana and how Moore and Groom allegedly entered the wrong side. Prosecutors characterized the killing as the outcome of a planned theft that spiraled once the men encountered a resident inside. Those facts appeared again in sentencing coverage, along with family impact statements.

The Dateline episode also recounts how early focus on a different person of interest split relatives and friends. NBC News noted that advocacy by the victim’s family and a public push for a handoff to state police preceded the 2020 takeover and the later arrests.

Dateline - A Girl Named Egypt airs on Wednesday, September 24, on Oxygen at 3 am and 4 am ET. The episode is also available on Peacock, NBC, fuboTV, Spectrum On Demand, and The Roku Channel.

