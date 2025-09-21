The true story behind Jamie Grachek's brutal crime against her husband ahead of Snapped

Snapped returns to an Ohio case that turned a late-night home visit into a deadly robbery plan. The case centers on Jamie Grachek and the shooting death of her estranged husband, John T. Grachek, in Riverside, Ohio, on March 31, 2013.

Ad

A re-air of Snapped S27.E6 Jamie Grachek is set on Oxygen for Sunday, September 21 at 12 pm. The episode traces the events, interviews, and the court outcomes tied to the Easter night shooting.

The true story behind Jamie Grachek's brutal crime on Snapped

A 911 line captured shouting and gunshots around 10:30 pm before responders arrived (Image via Pexels)

Police were dispatched around 10:30 pm after a 911 line picked up shouting and gunfire. Officers found John Grachek, 45, outside his home with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital shortly after arrival. His girlfriend, Nicole Price, was present and unhurt.

Ad

Trending

Investigators quickly stopped a speeding car that matched witness descriptions. The driver was Jamie Grachek. Two men were passengers: Gary Glenn Webb Jr. and Jacob Gipson. Price later identified Webb as the shooter, while Gipson was seen fleeing with him, according to Oxygen.

Detectives said the visit was initially planned as a robbery. The group reportedly targeted John for cash during an ongoing separation and a custody dispute. A dispatcher had heard multiple shots over the open line, and neighbors reported a getaway car, as reported by the Dayton Daily News.

Ad

Phone records showed communication and an alleged quick money plan discussed before the visit (Image via Unsplash)

Also read: Bryan Capnerhurst's case - A detailed case overview

Ad

At first, Webb claimed the trio went to buy heroin and that a struggle led to shots. Gipson denied firing and pointed to Webb. Police said there was no evidence of a drug deal. Text records also indicated Jamie and Gipson had been in contact, and a quick money plan was allegedly discussed, per Oxygen’s case recap.

The custody fight set the backdrop. Days before Easter, a court had moved toward placing the children with John. Witnesses later reported that tensions were high leading into the final hearing. Statements about Jamie allegedly making threats appeared in filings and interviews, but weren’t established as fact.

Ad

Charges for Jamie Grachek followed months later, while co-defendants faced earlier charges. Jamie was indicted on counts that included complicity to commit murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault. Webb and Gipson faced parallel charges, with police saying Webb was believed to be the gunman, according to the Dayton Daily News (March 18, 2014).

Plea deals then reshaped the case. Jamie pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. The agreement set a flat 21-year term. Webb pleaded guilty to murder and received 18 years to life. Gipson pleaded guilty to murder and received 15 years to life, per the Dayton Daily News.

Ad

The Snapped episode recounts statements made after sentencing. Jamie described the plan as a mistake and expressed regret, while still disputing some claims about motive and relationships. Oxygen’s reporting summarized those on-air comments and the timeline built from police files and interviews.

Where to watch Snapped Jamie Grachek

Oxygen lists the re-air of Snapped S27.E6 Jamie Grachek for Sunday, September 21 at 12 pm ET.

Ad

Snapped cover image (Image via Oxygen)

Snapped Jamie Grachek episode can also be streamed on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Additionally, it is available to purchase as a digital download on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. Snapped episodes can also be streamed for free on Spectrum On Demand.

Ad

Also read: 5 chilling details about Bryan Capnerhurst's death ahead of Dateline

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More