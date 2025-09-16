The true story behind Alisa Mathewson's case ahead of 48 Hours

48 Hours features the Florida case of Alisa Mathewson, focusing on the 2017 kidnapping, assaults, and attempted murder carried out by her estranged husband, Trevor Summers. The broadcast follows the investigation, the 55 hours of captivity, and the court outcome.

A re-air is listed as Alisa Mathewson’s Night Terrors at 7:00 am on Saturday, September 20. The episode is Season 36, Episode 24, and first aired on April 22, 2023.

Alisa Mathewson's Case overview ahead of 48 Hours

In March 2017, Summers entered Mathewson’s Valrico home while a restraining order was in place. He restrained her, assaulted her, and moved her by car to several locations over two days.

A Walgreens employee later reported seeing her bound in a parking lot and relayed a license plate number, which helped direct law enforcement to the vehicle. CBS News reported these events and the 55-hour timeline (April 2023).

A Walgreens employee reported seeing the victim bound in a parking lot. (Image via Unsplash)

Investigators documented bindings that included scarves, rope, and holiday lights. Mathewson described attempts to smother and strangle her during the ordeal, along with knife injuries to her wrist. She also told police that cold medicine had been used to sedate her. These details appear in case coverage by CBS News (April 2023).

The entry into the home followed a plan in which Summers convinced a teenage daughter to leave a window open so he could get inside while the house was quiet. That manipulation is described in the 48 Hours reporting and trial testimony recounted by CBS News (April 2023).

After the vehicle tip, deputies searched across multiple counties. The SUV was later found. Summers cut his own neck before arrest, then received medical care and was taken into custody. A Tampa Bay Times column by Mathewson describes the rescue and the store worker’s observation of her restraints (November 2022).

The court admitted Mathewson's handwritten note as evidence. (Image via @48Hours YouTube)

At trial in August 2022, Summers dismissed counsel midstream and chose to question witnesses, including Mathewson. The court admitted a handwritten note to the children and a recorded statement made on Mathewson’s phone in which he said he had been holding her against her will. Proceedings and evidence were summarized by CBS News (April 2023).

Jurors returned guilty verdicts on 11 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, and sexual battery. The verdict phase moved quickly after the closings. FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported the convictions and sentencing that followed.

In October 2022, a judge imposed three life terms plus additional years that keep Summers in state prison for the rest of his life. FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported the life sentence, and CBS News detailed the three life sentences plus 224 years.

Evidence, trial, and outcome in the 48 Hours context

The episode organizes key items: the entry plan, bindings, the store call to 911, the written and recorded statements, and the medical findings after recovery. It also covers the courtroom turn in which the defendant cross-examined his former spouse.

Law enforcement accounts, victim testimony, and physical exhibits form the core of the case file seen on air. The program presents these records without a final narrative flourish. The sentence and the standing convictions close the timeline, leaving no active search for a suspect.

Where to watch Alisa Mathewson’s 48 Hours episode

A re-air for Alisa Mathewson’s Night Terrors is listed for 7:00 am on Saturday, September 20. Check local listings for Investigation Discovery.

48 Hours episodes are available on Paramount+, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Prime Video with ads, the Paramount+ channel on Amazon, fuboTV, and for purchase on Apple TV.

Alisa Mathewson’s Night Terrors full episode is also available on the official 48 Hours YouTube channel.

