Hazelynn Stomps's brutal crime - A detailed case overview ahead of Snapped

Snapped returns to a case that gripped Oregon: the murder of Gerald “Jerry” Stomps and the prosecution of his wife, Hazelynn. The episode reviews the investigation, the physical evidence, and the courtroom outcome that followed a months-long search and a hard look at the couple’s life.

The re-air of Snapped S26 E14, Hazelynn Stomps, is set for Friday, September 12, at 9:00 pm ET on Oxygen. The hour tracks the first reports, the later discovery of remains on the family’s land, and the testimony that guided the verdict.

Snapped case background

Jerry Stomps, 60, a Vietnam War veteran and outdoorsman, had been married to Hazelynn for nearly four decades. In early February 2009, passersby found Hazelynn injured near a bridge in rural Multnomah County. She reported that two men attacked, one chasing Jerry while the other threw her from a bridge. Deputies began a wide search and documented her account while checking nearby areas for signs of a struggle, per The Oregonian (January 2011).

Days later, investigators searched the Stomps' property near Corbett. In a metal trash can and a large burn pile, they recovered charred human remains later confirmed as Jerry’s through DNA and dental records, as reported by The Oregonian (January 2011). Detectives also seized Jerry’s revolver from the home.

As the file grew, inconsistencies surfaced. Surveillance footage showed Hazelynn driving Jerry’s car to Klickitat, Washington, and returning to Oregon the day before she reported him missing. Financial records pointed to heavy debt in her name. Prosecutors later argued that money pressures may have been a factor, while acknowledging they could not fix a single motive, per The Oregonian.

Snapped timeline and key findings

Forensics on the revolver became central. A criminalist found fine traces of Jerry’s blood on and inside the gun, and two spent casings in the cylinder. A blood pattern expert told jurors the mist on the firearm fit a close-range shot, possibly to the head. Detectives also noted Jerry’s habit of immediately reloading, a point his family helped establish in testimony, according to The Oregonian.

The scene work on the bridge area raised doubts about the attack story. Witnesses near Gordon Creek reported no clear signs of a struggle, and a man who checked the path saw no footprints where Hazelynn said Jerry ran. A trauma surgeon who treated Hazelynn described injuries that prosecutors said did not match a long fall from a bridge, as covered by local reporting from KGW at sentencing.

On February 12, 2009, deputies arrested Hazelynn Stomps. Her trial began in January 2011. The state presented the gun findings, the burn-pile recovery, and the financial records. The defense did not call witnesses and suggested alternate scenarios, including a sudden domestic incident or a cover for someone else, per The Oregonian (January 2011).

After less than five hours of deliberation, the jury found Hazelynn guilty of murder. She received life in prison with a chance for parole after 25 years. Family statements in court called for answers and described the impact of the loss, KGW reported (October 2013).

Post-trial litigation followed. In 2020, the Oregon Court of Appeals affirmed the denial of post-conviction relief on claims tied to consent for a property search and counsel performance, leaving the conviction intact, according to FindLaw’s summary of Stomps v. Persson (July 2020).

Where to watch Snapped

Snapped S26 E14, Hazelynn Stomps, re-airs on Oxygen on Friday, September 12 at 9:00 pm ET. The episode walks through the report near Gordon Creek, the property search, and the testimony jurors heard.

Snapped streams on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu, and it’s also available to buy as a digital download on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. Snapped episodes can also be streamed for free on Spectrum On Demand.

