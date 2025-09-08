Snapped season 33 episode 18 - A detailed case overview of Theresa Cox's crime

Snapped revisits a Missouri double homicide case of Theresa Cox, whose ex-husband, Alex Chute, and his fiancée, Brianna Sproul, were found shot on a front porch in Willard in November 2020. A four-year-old girl was discovered inside the home, unharmed.

A recent re-air of Snapped highlighted the case for new viewers. The episode, titled Theresa Cox, originally aired on May 19, 2024, and the re-air on Oxygen at 6:00 am on Monday, September 8, brought the story back into view.

Snapped

Snapped Case background and initial findings

Police responded on November 14, 2020, and located Chute and Sproul deceased on the porch. Early signs undercut a murder-suicide idea, since casings from more than one gun were present and Chute’s handgun was still loaded, with no shot fired.

Inside, officers noted an unlocked door and a shotgun behind it. The child in the home was removed to safety. According to People magazine, detectives treated the double killing as a targeted attack.

Building the case around Theresa Cox

Records pointed to a long custody dispute between Cox and Chute. Investigators gathered phone extractions, texts, and location data to set a timeline. Per KY3 (2022), a message from Cox’s 20-year-old boyfriend, Duncan Bogle, read, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow,” which drew attention to planning.

Detectives also learned that Cox’s coworker, Matthew Plumb, spoke with police and later admitted to helping with an alibi and disposing of a handgun in a creek, actions that supported a conspiracy case about the shooting, as reported by News-Leader.

Doorbell audio from a nearby home recorded the shots at 1:21 am, marking the exact time of the attack. Search warrants turned up an empty box for a 9 mm pistol and a receipt in Cox’s name, along with ammunition that matched casings from the scene, details echoed in local coverage.

Investigators recovered a pistol tied to the deaths of the couple. (Image via Unsplash)

Arrests, extradition, and charges

After the shootings, Cox and Bogle left Missouri. U.S. Marshals found them in California, and Cox was extradited to Greene County in early January, according to OzarksFirst (January 2021). Prosecutors also charged Plumb and his son in related counts, outlining distinct roles for each participant, People reported.

Ballistics work tied the recovered creek gun to shell casings at the scene. Phone and travel records framed movements before and after the killings, supporting charges that labeled Bogle as the shooter and Cox as the organizer.

Trial, sentences, and where the case stands

On the eve of trial settings in October 2022, plea deals replaced first-degree counts. News-Leader reported that Theresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and received two consecutive life sentences, with Bogle also receiving a year for child endangerment.

Theresa Cox and Duncan Bogle are sentenced to consecutive life terms. (Image via Pexels)

The Greene County Commonwealth (November 2022) noted state parole rules that make eligibility distant on consecutive life terms and recorded restitution orders to the families. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office later listed the case outcomes for Cox and Bogle on its Major Crimes Unit page.

Plumb, who cooperated, received a prison term for conspiracy and evidence tampering, per the Commonwealth. The child who survived the night of the shootings was later raised by family, as covered in contemporaneous local reports.

Snapped streams on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu, and it’s also available to buy as a digital download on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. Snapped episodes can also be streamed for free on Spectrum On Demand.

