Leah Cuevas' case - A complete timeline of events ahead of Snapped

Snapped returns to the Leah Cuevas case, tracing a Brooklyn killing that moved from a rent dispute to a second-degree murder conviction and a long prison term. The victim, Chinelle Latoya Thompson Browne, was 28 and a mother of four. Prosecutors said the attack happened inside a Brooklyn apartment, with remains later found on Long Island.

The Snapped episode premieres Sunday, September 7, at 6 pm ET on Oxygen, with an encore the same night at 9 pm ET. Oxygen also lists a re-air on Sunday, September 21, at 4 pm ET.

Case background for the Leah Cuevas case

Leah Cuevas and Chinelle Browne lived in the same Brooklyn building. Browne rented a room, and neighbors reported arguments tied to rent and utilities. The case later rested on physical evidence from the building, witness statements, and the locations where the remains were found.

Jurors found that Browne was killed on July 5, 2014. Parts of her body were located days later in two Long Island communities. The investigation crossed city and county lines, which also shaped venue questions in court.

Timeline of events in Snapped Leah Cuevas

Early July 2014: Dispute and alleged killing in Brooklyn

A neighbor told police the women had argued over money and basic services on July 4. The next day, Browne entered Cuevas’s apartment. Screams were heard, and a witness reported an order to “shut up.”

The case proceeded in Suffolk County because the first remains recovered were found there, according to The New York Times.

July 8–9, 2014: Torso and legs found in Bay Shore

Investigators linked a torso discovered near the Fire Island ferry in Bay Shore to Browne. Her family reported her missing after July 5. Arms were found in Hempstead soon after, per CBS News (July 2014).

Investigators documented the recovery of body parts across Long Island. (Image via Pixels)

July 31, 2014: Court appearance follows arrest

Police charged Cuevas with second-degree murder. She was ordered held without bail in Suffolk County District Court. A medical examiner's finding that decapitation occurred while the victim was still alive was described in court coverage, as reported by WABC (July 2014).

December 15–16, 2015: Jury returns a guilty verdict

A Suffolk County jury convicted Cuevas of second-degree murder. Trial testimony included Browne’s blood found in Cuevas’s apartment and the number of stab wounds cited by prosecutors, according to The New York Times (December 2015).

January 14, 2016: Sentence imposed

Cuevas received 25 years to life in prison. The sentencing followed the December verdict and closed the trial phase of the case, NBC New York reported.

Cuevas received 25 years to life in prison. (Image via Unsplash)

July 13, 2022: Conviction stands on appeal

New York’s Appellate Division, Second Department, affirmed the conviction. The court upheld the trial court’s rulings on statements, venue, and other claims, and found the sentence not excessive, per the Appellate Division decision (July 2022).

Where to watch Snapped S35E20: Leah Cuevas

Oxygen lists Snapped season 35, episode 20, Leah Cuevas, for Sunday, September 7 at 6 pm ET, with an encore at 9 pm ET, and another airing on Sunday, September 21 at 4 pm ET.

Airing (Oxygen) ET CT MT PT Sun, Sep 7 – Premiere 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 4:00 pm 3:00 pm Sun, Sep 7 – Encore 9:00 pm 8:00 pm 7:00 pm 6:00 pm Sun, Sep 21 – Re-air 4:00 pm 3:00 pm 2:00 pm 1:00 pm

Disclaimer: Times are converted from the Eastern schedule. Local carriage and listings can vary by provider and market.

Episodes of Snapped can also be streamed on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Episodes can also be digitally purchased on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

