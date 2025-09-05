The true story behind Leah Cuevas' case ahead of a new episode of Snapped

Snapped season 35 episode 20, titled Leah Cuevas, will air on Sunday, September 7, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode is directed by Robert Ivkovic and written by Elizabeth Browde.

The case centers on Chinalle Latoya Thompson Browne, a 28-year-old neighbor who was killed, with her body parts later discovered. Leah Cuevas, 42, stands accused of the crime. Browne, originally from Guyana, was a mother of four.

The incident began as a dispute over paying rent and bills but escalated into a terrible act of violence in 2014. Authorities and the public were shocked when the victim's body parts were found scattered across New York.

The dismemberment of Chinelle Thompson Browne

Leah Cuevas was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of her tenant, Chinelle Latoya Thompson Browne (Image via Unsplash)

Leah Cuevas, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of her tenant, Chinelle Latoya Thompson Browne. In July 2014, Browne's dismembered body parts were found across Long Island, New York. The crime shocked the community, especially since the two women lived in the same building.

According to CBS News, published on July 24, 2014, police initially discovered Browne's torso in a parking lot in Bay Shore. This led to more horrible discoveries, including severed arms and a head found in different places around Hempstead.

The way Browne's body was dismembered painted a horrifying picture of the crime. Investigators believe the killing stemmed from a fight over rent between the two women, who lived together in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn. At the time of her death, police confirmed Browne was renting a room from Cuevas.

The crime and the investigation of Leah Cuevas' case

Soon after the investigation into Chinelle Browne's murder began, a trail of evidence quickly pointed to Leah Cuevas. Law enforcement discovered Browne's blood in Cuevas' room.

Investigators confirmed the blood evidence matched the victim, further cementing Cuevas as the prime suspect in the gruesome killing. During trial testimony, it was revealed that Browne had been stabbed 39 times, leading to her death.

Police also got troubling information from neighbors, who reported hearing a fight between the two women shortly before Browne went missing. Browne was seen leaving her apartment in a messy state by neighbors, and she was last seen getting into a taxi. That was the last time anyone saw her before her body parts were found all over Long Island.

The arrest and trial of Leah Cuevas

Cuevas’ arrest and trial (Image via Unsplash)

Following the discovery of Browne’s remains, Cuevas was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. During her trial, prosecutors presented chilling details of the crime, painting Cuevas as a woman driven by financial dispute and rage.

The prosecutors explained how Cuevas stabbed Browne multiple times and then threw away her body parts in different places.

Despite her claims of evidence, the evidence against her was strong. In December 2014, Cuevas was convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Chinelle Latoya Thompson Browne.

The aftermath and impact on the community

The aftermath and impact on the community (Image via Unsplash)

The killing of Chinelle Browne changed the community in Brooklyn and beyond for a long time. The details of the crime made headlines across the country, and the case became a symbol of how small differences can grow into big issues.

While Browne's family gained some measure of closure after Leah Cuevas was convicted and sentenced, the loss continues to haunt those who loved her.

Snapped episode, Leah Cuevas, is scheduled to air on September 7, 2025, on Oxygen.

