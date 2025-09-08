The true story behind Theresa Cox's brutal crime against her ex-husband

Theresa Cox sits at the center of a 2020 double homicide in Willard, Missouri. Police found her ex-husband, Alex Chute, and his fiancée, Brianna Sproul, shot on their front porch. A four-year-old girl inside the home was unharmed. Investigators quickly moved away from an early murder-suicide theory after locating casings from more than one gun.

Ad

A recent re-air of Snapped highlighted the case for new viewers. The episode, titled Theresa Cox, originally aired on May 19, 2024, and the re-air on Oxygen at 6:00 am on Monday, September 8, brought the story back into view.

How the case was built around Theresa Cox

Detectives analyzed phone records, video footage, and movement data to establish a timeline. Records and court filings showed a long custody dispute between Cox and Chute. According to People, prosecutors later alleged that Theresa Cox had plotted to kill Chute and had involved others to carry it out. Phone extractions and texts became key parts of the file.

Ad

Trending

Snapped key art (Image via Oxygen)

Investigators said messages between Cox and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Duncan Bogle, pointed to planning. One text read, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow,” a detail reported by KY3. Police also learned that coworker Matthew Plumb helped with an alibi and later admitted to hiding a handgun in a creek.

Ad

Also read: The true story behind Sarm Heslop's mysterious disappearance

Arrests and outcomes tied to Theresa Cox

After the shootings, Cox and Bogle left Missouri. U.S. Marshals located them in California. Cox was extradited to Greene County in early January, per OzarksFirst (January 2021). Charges were also brought against Plumb and his son in related counts, with prosecutors outlining each individual's role.

By October 2022, plea deals replaced trial settings. Springfield News-Leader reported that Cox and Bogle each pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and received two consecutive life sentences, with Bogle also getting a year for child endangerment.

Ad

Cox and Bogle received two consecutive life sentences. (Image via Pexels)

The Greene County Commonwealth noted Missouri parole rules that set a long wait before eligibility on consecutive life terms and recorded restitution orders for the victims’ families. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office later listed the Cox and Bogle sentences among notable Major Crimes Unit results on its website.

Ad

What Snapped presents about Theresa Cox

Snapped S33.E18 lays out a straightforward timeline. Viewers see the porch scene, the shell casings, and the doorbell audio that captured the time of the gunfire. Interviews describe how custody filings and tensions framed the weeks before the crime.

The program also shows Plumb’s statements to the police and the recovery of the handgun. Oxygen’s case recap matches those points and places Cox’s role as the organizer in the plot, with Bogle identified as the shooter and Plumb as a helper who disposed of the weapon, according to Oxygen.

Ad

Where the Theresa Cox case stands now

Court outcomes are set. Cox and Bogle are serving consecutive life sentences for the murders of Chute and Sproul, with Bogle’s sentence adding a year for child endangerment.

Plumb received a prison term for conspiracy and evidence tampering after cooperating, as reported by the Greene County Commonwealth (November 2022). Local and national coverage at the time detailed how the child in the home survived and was later raised by the family.

Ad

Theresa Cox's episode of Snapped can be streamed on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu, and the episode is also available as a digital download on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. The title can also be streamed for free on Spectrum On Demand.

Also read: Dateline: Unforgettable - Sarm Heslop - A detailed case overview

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback