Monique Kitts' case - A detailed case overview

Monique Kitts is at the center of a Louisiana murder-for-hire case later featured on Snapped. The case stems from the 2010 shooting death of her husband, Corey Kitts, inside their Addis home.

The Snapped episode first aired in 2016. A recent re-air ran on Oxygen on Monday, September 22, bringing the story back into rotation for true-crime viewers.

Monique Kitts’ case: investigation and alleged plot

Detectives treated the July 9, 2010, scene as a homicide after finding Corey Kitts shot in bed with no apparent signs of forced entry. Prosecutors later alleged that Monique Kitts arranged the killing, pointing to life insurance as a motive worth more than $500,000, and citing cell phone evidence that tied key figures together around key dates.

According to ABC News, a 911 call made when the body was found, and extensive phone data were central pieces for the state.

Witnesses also described a long-running affair involving Monique Kitts and David Johnson. Johnson told investigators he was asked to help find someone to carry out the shooting and said money, a map, and schedule details were provided. He portrayed Karl Michael Howard as the alleged triggerman.

Per the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, records presented at trial showed frequent communications among Kitts, Howard, Johnson, and Corey Knox, and travel patterns that placed phones near Addis during scouting and before the killing.

The month before the murder, a reported theft of cash and a sighting of a red car were logged by local police, which later became part of the case timeline. Phone and bank activity from June into July reportedly aligned with planning steps outlined in testimony and exhibits.

Per the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals, investigators also heard accounts of an earlier failed attempt and a later confession by Howard to Johnson.

Monique Kitts’ case: trial, verdicts, and sentences

The joint trial for Monique Kitts and Karl Howard took place in late 2014. Jurors heard from Johnson and from Corey Knox, described as the alleged driver who testified under a deal. The panel found Monique Kitts guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

WAFB reported that she received life in prison without parole for the murder count, while Howard was also convicted; in Louisiana, second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. According to WAFB (2015), the conviction followed a multi-week trial that drew wide attention in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Defense arguments emphasized the lack of a recovered murder weapon, questioned the credibility of cooperators, and highlighted unidentified DNA noted in early lab work.

The jury still accepted the state’s theory, supported by phone records, financial withdrawals, and statements that jurors found credible. According to the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals, the verdicts on the charged counts remained after post-trial motions were denied.

Monique Kitts' case appeals and current status

On direct review, the Louisiana First Circuit affirmed the murder conviction and remanded for sentencing on the conspiracy count, noting evidence of planning and coordination that supported liability as a principal and a conspirator.

According to the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals, the record included testimony regarding planning, key travel, and extensive call activity.

Post-conviction filings followed. The Supreme Court of Louisiana denied relief on claims that included ineffective assistance, ending that round of state collateral review. According to the Supreme Court of Louisiana, future state filings would be limited to narrow exceptions in the post-conviction rules.

