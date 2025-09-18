Nicole Pietz's case - A detailed case overview ahead of Dateline

Nicole Pietz remains at the center of a Seattle case that still draws close attention. Nicole Pietz, a 32-year-old fitness executive, vanished in January 2006 and was found strangled in a wooded area nine days later. Years of work followed before an arrest and a verdict.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered revisits the case in Secrets in Seattle (season 5, episode 7), first aired in 2018. Oxygen lists a re-air on Friday, September 19 at 12:00 am ET.

Nicole Pietz case timeline

Nicole Pietz was reported missing on January 28, 2006, after she failed to appear for a planned dinner the previous night. Nine days later, a passerby found her body in the brush near Des Moines Memorial Drive. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as strangulation.

A passerby found Nicole Pietz’s body in a wooded area. (Image via Unsplash)

Detectives documented that a dental night guard was still in place and noted clean soles, which suggested the body had been carried into the site rather than walked in. These details feature prominently in the episode’s early recap.

Investigators examined her Volkswagen Jetta and cellphone records tied to her number. A 21-second call from her phone to a gym front desk was traced by cell-tower data to a small area that included her husband’s workplace. According to Seattle PI, the tower hit supported a timeline placing the phone near the gym after she was already missing.

As reported by Seattle PI, undigested Taco Time food noted in the autopsy suggested an earlier time of death, likely the night before she was reported missing. Seattle PI outlined how that meal timing narrowed the window and fueled suspicion about the home timeline.

Nicole Pietz case investigation and trial

For years, the case remained open as a cold case unit reworked leads. In March 2012, King County deputies arrested David Pietz on a second-degree murder charge tied to his wife’s death. He pleaded not guilty, and the case went to trial the next year. Seattle PI reported the arrest and the charging theory based on circumstantial proof.

At trial in 2013, prosecutors cited phone records, touch DNA from common contact points in her car (such as the steering wheel and gearshift), and testimony about conduct during the marriage.

The state also introduced testimony that Nicole’s drink had been spiked with ecstasy before her death, a point that drew sharp comment from the judge at sentencing, as reported by The Seattle Times. The defense argued relapse and stressed the lack of direct eyewitness proof.

In 2013, a jury found David Pietz guilty of second-degree murder after deliberations (Image via Pexels)

Jurors deliberated for about a day and a half before returning a guilty verdict on second-degree murder. According to ABC News, prosecutors told jurors the case was a set of small parts that formed a larger picture; the defense called it purely circumstantial.

Judge Michael Hayden later imposed a sentence of 18 years and 4 months, the top end under state guidelines. The sentencing court cited the manner of death and post-offense conduct in explaining the term. The Seattle Times reported the sentence and the judge’s remarks.

The CBS News program 48 Hours also chronicled the family’s long push with detectives and the courtroom outcome. CBS News described the five-week trial and the swift verdict that followed the weekend break in deliberations.

How Dateline: Secrets Uncovered frames Nicole Pietz

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Secrets in Seattle maps the search, the slow build of the case, and the courtroom result. Interviews include family members and investigators, with the program labeling disputed points as alleged where needed. The format emphasizes the timeline and the evidence path rather than speculation.

Oxygen lists a reair of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Secrets in Seattle on Friday, September 19 at 12:00 am ET. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered can also be streamed on fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Oxygen.

