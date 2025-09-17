Luke Homan's case - A detailed case overview about the 2006 murder ahead of Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice examines the 2006 Luke Homan case from La Crosse, Wisconsin. The docuseries revisits how the 21-year-old college basketball player disappeared after Oktoberfest and was later found in the Mississippi River. Officials ruled the death an accidental drowning. The show reexamines the timeline and physical findings that have fueled debate about what really happened.

Oxygen lists Season 1, Episode 2 titled Luke Homan, at 2:00 am, and Episode 1 titled Dakota James, at 12:30 am. The back-to-back schedule spotlights cases linked to the smiley face theory featured across Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice.

A detailed case overview in Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice

Luke Homan, a junior at UW-La Crosse and a former walk-on at Milwaukee, went out with friends during Oktoberfest on September 29, 2006. He did not make it home. Three days later, on October 2, his body was recovered near the river’s edge. Local authorities ruled the death an accidental drowning, with acute alcohol intoxication listed as a major factor, per Oxygen.com reporting on the case.

Investigators on Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice laid out why they questioned that outcome. The team pointed to the bar district’s location and said the river is about a half-mile from the stretch of bars frequented by students. Family and friends also raised concerns about how far someone would need to travel to reach the water after a night out, as summarized by Oxygen.

A K-9 alert to a van tied to a band that played nearby drew attention during the early search. That point was later deemed inconclusive. No band member was implicated. The lead was later deemed inconclusive, and no band member was implicated.

The series brought in outside specialists to review autopsy photos and reports. Former FBI dive team leader Bobby Chacon estimated Homan had been in the water for roughly 3 to 12 hours, not about two days, based on visible condition and debris levels. This estimate contrasted with the original timeline. According to Oxygen, that shorter window is central to the show’s questions about when and where the body entered the river.

Toolmark and footwear analysts examined an injury on Homan’s forehead. They posited it could be consistent with pressure from a boot, suggesting possible restraint. The show presented this as an opinion, not a proven fact, and framed it as one piece in a larger set of disputed details. Oxygen reported those expert views.

The team also noted multiple surface injuries to the hands and head that, in their view, looked more like pre-water trauma than travel abrasions. That interpretation remains contested. According to Oxygen, local officials had previously described such marks as consistent with movement through water.

Armed with the expert opinions and their reassembled timeline, the show’s investigators and Homan’s mother presented the materials to the La Crosse Police Department and requested a review. As Oxygen.com reported, the family was awaiting an official response. The episode concludes without a final determination of the manner of death and labels key points as alleged or disputed.

Where to watch Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice

Oxygen schedules the re-air of Dakota James at 12:30 am and Luke Homan at 2:00 am. The series, which originally aired in 2019, focuses on a single case in each episode tied to the smiley face theory.

Beyond the live schedule, Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice is available to buy as a digital download on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, in addition to Oxygen’s usual carriage. Availability can vary by region and plan.

Also read: Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice - The true story behind Dakota James' death

