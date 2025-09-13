  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Is there a new episode of Cold Justice this week (13th Sept, 2025)? Explained

Is there a new episode of Cold Justice this week (13th Sept, 2025)? Explained

By Preethika Vijayakumar
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:38 GMT
Cold Justice | Oxygen true crime (Image via Oxygen)
Cold Justice | Oxygen true crime (Image via Oxygen)

Cold Justice returns with a fresh hour on Saturday, September 13. Oxygen’s schedule lists a new case titled Newlywed Nightmare in prime time, followed by an encore later that night. The day also features a lead-in marathon from Season 7 and an update special.

Ad

The new episode is set for 8:00 pm ET, with a repeat at 11:00 pm ET. The listing tags it as Season 8, Episode 1. Oxygen also programs multiple Season 7 episodes earlier in the day, building into the premiere window. That mix of reruns and a new hour gives latecomers a chance to catch up before the premiere.

Is there a new Cold Justice episode this week?

Yes. Oxygen’s schedule shows Cold Justice: Newlywed Nightmare at 8:00 pm ET as a new episode, with an encore at 11:00 pm ET. The listing describes the case as follows:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Kelly and Steve head to his home state to unravel the murder of a recently married Navy veteran, shot execution-style in his lakeside home; an examination of phone records could hold the key to uncovering his killer's identity.”
The new episode&#039;s case centers on a killing at a lakeside home. (Image via Unsplash)
The new episode's case centers on a killing at a lakeside home. (Image via Unsplash)

What the new Cold Justice episode covers

The synopsis points to a homicide of a newly married Navy veteran, a lakeside home scene, and a suspected execution-style shooting. The note about phone records signals a digital evidence angle.

Ad

The on-air team for Newlywed Nightmare is Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola, who work with local agencies to test leads, recheck statements, and review forensics.

About the Cold Justice team and format: Siegler is a former Harris County prosecutor known for trying complex cases, and Spingola is a retired Milwaukee Police Department investigator.

The show pairs that experience with local detectives, aiming to turn cold files into actionable steps that can support a charge or provide clarity for families. Episodes often hinge on timelines, cell records, firearm testing, and new interviews that were not part of the first pass.

Ad

Full Cold Justice schedule for Saturday, Sept 13

Oxygen runs a daytime lineup of Season 7 that leads directly into the new hour. Times below are shown in four U.S. time zones. Entries flagged “Fri” cross the date line when converted.

ET timeCT timeMT timePT timeSeason • EpisodeTitle
1:00 am12:00 amFri 11:00 pmFri 10:00 pmS7 • E2Silenced
2:00 am1:00 am12:00 amFri 11:00 pmS7 • E3Killer at the Door
11:00 am10:00 am9:00 am8:00 amS7 • E4Enemy Next Door
12:00 pm11:00 am10:00 am9:00 amS7 • E5Some Kind of Monster
1:00 pm12:00 pm11:00 am10:00 amS7 • E6The Reporter
2:00 pm1:00 pm12:00 pm11:00 amS7 • E7Stolen Beauty
3:00 pm2:00 pm1:00 pm12:00 pmS7 • E8Stabbed in the Heart
4:00 pm3:00 pm2:00 pm1:00 pmS7 • E9Bound and Gagged
5:00 pm4:00 pm3:00 pm2:00 pmS7 • E10House of Horrors (Part 1)
6:00 pm5:00 pm4:00 pm3:00 pmS7 • E11House of Horrors (Part 2)
7:00 pm6:00 pm5:00 pm4:00 pmS7 • E12From Loss to Light: A Cold Justice Update Special
8:00 pm7:00 pm6:00 pm5:00 pmS8 • E1Newlywed Nightmare (NEW)
11:00 pm10:00 pm9:00 pm8:00 pmS8 • E1Newlywed Nightmare (Encore)
Ad

How to watch Cold Justice

Kelly Siegler, Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider, Abbey Abbondandolo, and Terri Hook. (Image via Oxygen)
Kelly Siegler, Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider, Abbey Abbondandolo, and Terri Hook. (Image via Oxygen)

Oxygen lists the new episode, Newlywed Nightmare, at 8:00 pm ET, with an encore at 11:00 pm ET. The day’s marathon offers lead-in viewing for those tracking Season 7 storylines.

Ad

Full episodes of Cold Justice are also available for streaming on Peacock and the Oxygen app. Availability varies by provider plan and location.

Also read: Cold Justice - Season 6 Episode 21: A detailed case overview of Rhonda Richardson's death

About the author
Preethika Vijayakumar

Preethika Vijayakumar

Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.

With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.

Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end.

Know More
Edited by Preethika Vijayakumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications