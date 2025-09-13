Is there a new episode of Cold Justice this week (13th Sept, 2025)? Explained

Cold Justice returns with a fresh hour on Saturday, September 13. Oxygen’s schedule lists a new case titled Newlywed Nightmare in prime time, followed by an encore later that night. The day also features a lead-in marathon from Season 7 and an update special.

The new episode is set for 8:00 pm ET, with a repeat at 11:00 pm ET. The listing tags it as Season 8, Episode 1. Oxygen also programs multiple Season 7 episodes earlier in the day, building into the premiere window. That mix of reruns and a new hour gives latecomers a chance to catch up before the premiere.

Is there a new Cold Justice episode this week?

Yes. Oxygen’s schedule shows Cold Justice: Newlywed Nightmare at 8:00 pm ET as a new episode, with an encore at 11:00 pm ET. The listing describes the case as follows:

“Kelly and Steve head to his home state to unravel the murder of a recently married Navy veteran, shot execution-style in his lakeside home; an examination of phone records could hold the key to uncovering his killer's identity.”

The new episode's case centers on a killing at a lakeside home. (Image via Unsplash)

What the new Cold Justice episode covers

The synopsis points to a homicide of a newly married Navy veteran, a lakeside home scene, and a suspected execution-style shooting. The note about phone records signals a digital evidence angle.

The on-air team for Newlywed Nightmare is Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola, who work with local agencies to test leads, recheck statements, and review forensics.

About the Cold Justice team and format: Siegler is a former Harris County prosecutor known for trying complex cases, and Spingola is a retired Milwaukee Police Department investigator.

The show pairs that experience with local detectives, aiming to turn cold files into actionable steps that can support a charge or provide clarity for families. Episodes often hinge on timelines, cell records, firearm testing, and new interviews that were not part of the first pass.

Full Cold Justice schedule for Saturday, Sept 13

Oxygen runs a daytime lineup of Season 7 that leads directly into the new hour. Times below are shown in four U.S. time zones. Entries flagged “Fri” cross the date line when converted.

ET time CT time MT time PT time Season • Episode Title 1:00 am 12:00 am Fri 11:00 pm Fri 10:00 pm S7 • E2 Silenced 2:00 am 1:00 am 12:00 am Fri 11:00 pm S7 • E3 Killer at the Door 11:00 am 10:00 am 9:00 am 8:00 am S7 • E4 Enemy Next Door 12:00 pm 11:00 am 10:00 am 9:00 am S7 • E5 Some Kind of Monster 1:00 pm 12:00 pm 11:00 am 10:00 am S7 • E6 The Reporter 2:00 pm 1:00 pm 12:00 pm 11:00 am S7 • E7 Stolen Beauty 3:00 pm 2:00 pm 1:00 pm 12:00 pm S7 • E8 Stabbed in the Heart 4:00 pm 3:00 pm 2:00 pm 1:00 pm S7 • E9 Bound and Gagged 5:00 pm 4:00 pm 3:00 pm 2:00 pm S7 • E10 House of Horrors (Part 1) 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 4:00 pm 3:00 pm S7 • E11 House of Horrors (Part 2) 7:00 pm 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 4:00 pm S7 • E12 From Loss to Light: A Cold Justice Update Special 8:00 pm 7:00 pm 6:00 pm 5:00 pm S8 • E1 Newlywed Nightmare (NEW) 11:00 pm 10:00 pm 9:00 pm 8:00 pm S8 • E1 Newlywed Nightmare (Encore)

How to watch Cold Justice

Kelly Siegler, Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider, Abbey Abbondandolo, and Terri Hook. (Image via Oxygen)

Oxygen lists the new episode, Newlywed Nightmare, at 8:00 pm ET, with an encore at 11:00 pm ET. The day’s marathon offers lead-in viewing for those tracking Season 7 storylines.

Full episodes of Cold Justice are also available for streaming on Peacock and the Oxygen app. Availability varies by provider plan and location.

