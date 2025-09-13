5 key details about Hazelynn Stomps's crime against her husband

Hazelynn Stomps is the focus of a 2009 Oregon homicide revisited in Snapped Season 26, Episode 14. The case traces an early missing-person report, a property search near Corbett, and a murder charge that moved to trial in 2011.
The re-air of Snapped: Hazelynn Stomps is scheduled on Oxygen on Friday, September 12 at 9:00 pm ET. The episode follows the first account near Gordon Creek, the recovery of remains, and the evidence jurors later heard.
Case background on Hazelynn Stomps
Jerry Stomps, 60, was a Vietnam War veteran and long-time resident of eastern Multnomah County. In early February 2009, passersby found Hazelynn injured by a rural bridge. She told deputies that two men confronted the couple, one chasing Jerry while the other pushed her from the bridge. A wide search began across nearby roads, trails, and the creek area.
Days later, investigators turned to the Stomps property near Corbett. Detectives collected items for testing, including a revolver from the home. Results from forensic work and interviews over the next days and weeks shifted the case from a missing-person report to a homicide file.
An arrest came on February 12, 2009. Trial followed in 2011, ending with a murder verdict and a life sentence with a chance for parole after 25 years.
5 key details in the Hazelynn Stomps case
1) Early scene checks challenged the bridge story
Deputies documented Hazelynn’s account near Gordon Creek and spoke with witnesses in the area. Checks of the path and the creek banks did not show clear signs of a struggle that matched the report. This early gap in physical indicators became a point of focus as the file grew, as reported by The Oregonian (January 2011).
2) Remains were found on the family’s land
Investigators recovered charred human remains in a large burn pile and a metal trash can on the Stomps property. DNA and dental record comparisons identified the remains as Jerry’s, according to The Oregonian (January 2011).
3) A revolver and blood pattern findings were entered as evidence
Detectives seized Jerry’s revolver from the home. Forensic examiners reported fine traces of Jerry’s blood on and inside the firearm. Two spent casings were also documented in the cylinder. Expert testimony stated the blood pattern fit a close-range discharge.
4) Money pressure was raised, but no single motive was fixed
Financial records showed substantial debt in Hazelynn’s name. Prosecutors argued that money pressure could explain a plan or cover story, while noting that a single motive could not be set with certainty. Jurors heard those records with the rest of the circumstantial proof at trial.
5) Post-trial challenge failed in 2020
After conviction, Hazelynn sought post-conviction relief, arguing her trial lawyer should have presented different expert testimony tied to hospital medications and consent for a property search. The Oregon Court of Appeals affirmed the denial of relief in 2020, leaving the conviction intact, as noted in Stomps v. Persson (July 2020).
Where to watch Snapped: Hazelynn Stomps
The Snapped Hazelynn Stomps episode re-airs on Oxygen on Friday, September 12 at 9:00 pm ET. The hour revisits the report at Gordon Creek, the property search, and courtroom testimony.
Hazelynn Stomps' episode of Snapped can also be streamed on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Additionally, it is available to purchase as a digital download on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. Snapped episodes can also be streamed for free on Spectrum On Demand.
