Where is the 91-year-old serial killer Joseph Naso now? Everything we know ahead of Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer

Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer revisits a notorious California case and examines where it stands today. Joseph Naso, now 91, is in state custody at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, a prison medical center for inmates with serious health needs.
The new docuseries Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer debuts on Oxygen on Saturday, September 13, at 9:00 pm ET. Encores run through the week, with two new episodes scheduled the following Saturday.
Where is Joseph Naso now ahead of Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer?
Naso was sentenced to death in 2013 after a Marin County jury convicted him of four murders. Reports at the time also noted that executions in California remained paused, which meant a death sentence resulted in long-term confinement rather than an active execution timeline.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s inmate locator, he is currently housed at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.
The case record behind Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer
The case accelerated after a 2010 probation search of Naso’s Reno home. Investigators found thousands of photographs of women, a handwritten “List of 10,” and a safe deposit box key that led to IDs, clippings, and images tied to victims.
Prosecutors later cited diary entries describing assaults as part of their court presentation. The jury returned guilty verdicts in 2013 for the killings of Roxene Roggasch, Carmen Colon, Pamela Parsons, and Tracy Tafoya. As reported by BBC News (November 2013).
A new thread emerged from inside San Quentin. ABC7 reported that inmate William A. Noguera spent years speaking with Naso and compiled more than 300 pages of notes, relayed to retired detective Ken Mains. Those notes include an alleged claim that the true victim count was 26, well beyond the four murders charged. According to ABC7, these assertions remain under review and form a core part of the series.
What Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer
covers
Episode 1 introduces the collaboration between retired Detective Ken Mains and inmate informant William Noguera as they begin matching fragments from the prison notes to real names and files.
Episode 2 looks at claims that Naso posed as a professional baseball team’s photographer to approach women, along with a possible stint in Las Vegas.
Episode 3 centers on a written confession obtained by Noguera and explores New York leads that may overlap with entries on the “List of 10.” The series includes dramatized elements and interviews. Cast credits include Thomas William as a young Joseph Naso and Mackenna Shults as Rebecca Jean Dunn.
Where to watch Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer
Oxygen lists the following airings for Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer.
Times are shown across major U.S. time zones. First airs are marked. All times in the table are converted from the ET schedule; check local listings for any changes.
On-demand streaming options for Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer are available after broadcast via the Oxygen app and website for authenticated subscribers.
