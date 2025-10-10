Gina Spann case- A complete timeline of events ahead of Snapped

Snapped revisits the 1997 killing of Kevin Spann in Augusta, Georgia, and the years-long fallout that followed. The Snapped episode titled “Gina Spann” centers on a home homicide discovered on Mother’s Day night and the chain of choices that led detectives from a bloodstained living room to a conspiracy case involving a spouse and teenagers.

The narrative begins with a 911 call and a home without forced entry. Prosecutors later described two gunshot wounds, one under the eye and another to the upper torso. The Snapped episode frames the first hours through reenactments and recorded calls that place the discovery around the evening of May 11, 1997.

Case background for Snapped: Gina Spann

Kevin and Gina Spann had been married for years while he served in the U.S. Army. On Mother’s Day evening in 1997, Kevin was found inside the family home with two gunshot wounds.

A recorded 911 call captured Gina asking for help and describing blood at the scene. With no apparent break-in and the up-close nature of the wounds, investigators looked first at people in Kevin’s circle. A young romantic partner of Gina’s, Larry Wayne Kelly, soon came under scrutiny, along with three 16-year-olds.

A 911 call reported blood inside the home on the night of May 11, 1997 (Image via Pexels)

In charging papers and trial testimony, prosecutors described planning before the shooting, a stolen weapon, and actions taken after the crime.. The Snapped episode’s preview lines up with that focus, including injury details and the quick pivot away from a robbery theory. According to Oxygen, the fatal shot was under the eye, with a second to the upper torso, and the lack of forced entry raised suspicion close to home.

Timeline of events in Snapped

May 11, 1997: Kevin Spann is found shot at home

That evening, first responders arrived after Gina placed a 911 call. Two gunshot wounds were reported, the fatal shot under the eye. With the scene showing no forced entry, investigators began interviews and retraced movements from earlier in the day. According to Oxygen, the working view moved away from a stranger break-in.

June 3, 1997: Indictment in Richmond County

A grand jury returned an indictment tied to Kevin’s killing. The indictment named Larry Wayne Kelly and other teens linked to planning and the weapon used. Court filings outlined meetings, drop-offs near the house, and a stolen gun that moved through the group. According to the Georgia Supreme Court record in Kelly v. State, the case advanced quickly to trial later that year.

December 10, 1997: Jury verdict and sentencing for Larry Kelley

The jury found Kelly guilty of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The trial court entered a life sentence, plus five years on the weapons charge.

The jury found Larry Kelly guilty, and the court imposed life plus five years on December 10, 1997 (Image via Pexels)

Kelley’s appeal argued insufficient proof and claimed withdrawal from the plan, but the high court later rejected those claims. Per Kelly v. State, evidence of planning, the stolen gun, and conduct before and after the shooting supported the verdict.

May 14, 1999: Federal decision over insurance proceeds

After Gina’s conviction in Georgia state court, insurers filed an interpleader to decide who should receive Kevin’s life insurance payouts. The dispute involved Gina’s son and sister as contingent beneficiaries, and Kevin’s biological daughter from a prior relationship.

The Seventh Circuit affirmed payment to the contingent beneficiaries, applying rules that bar a killer from profiting while allowing innocent alternates to take in the killer’s place. According to Prudential Insurance Co. v. Athmer and Hill, the court saw little chance of Gina receiving an indirect benefit.

October 2, 2000: Conviction affirmed on direct appeal

The Georgia Supreme Court affirmed Kelley’s convictions. The justices cited accomplice testimony, Kelley’s admissions, and other corroboration, holding that the evidence met the standard for proof beyond a reasonable doubt. According to Kelly v. State, the judgment stood on both the murder count and the firearm count.

Snapped: Gina Spann episode is set to re-air on Oxygen on Sunday, October 12, at 9 pm ET.

Snapped keyart (Image via Oxygen)

Snapped is available on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Spectrum On Demand lists the episode for free. The episode can also be purchased digitally on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango At Home.

