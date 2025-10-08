The Tech Bro Murders season 1 episode 5 - What happened to Scott Davis, and where is he now?

The Tech Bro Murders season 1 focuses on a well-known Atlanta case in episode 5, Halt and Catch Fire. It centers on the December 1996 shooting death of entrepreneur David Coffin and the investigation that led to Scott Winfield Davis. Davis was tried and convicted in 2006 and received a life sentence.

As of 2025, Davis remains in Georgia state custody, serving his life sentence. He has long maintained innocence, and various appeals have followed, but the conviction stands.

What happened to Scott Davis in The Tech Bro Murders season 1

Episode 5 outlines how Davis, a software consultant who later sought political office in California, became tied to Coffin’s killing. Coffin, 41, was found in his Buckhead home with a fatal gunshot wound, and the house had been set on fire.

Investigators linked the case to a simmering dispute involving Davis’s estranged wife, Megan Lee, who was seeing Coffin. Davis allegedly warned her to avoid a relationship, wrote multiple letters, and, according to prosecutors, fixated on Coffin.

CBS News documented the timeline in which Davis reportedly told police details about the shooting before those details were public, a point the state emphasized at trial. That statement became a key point emphasized at trial.

The episode also shows that the evidence was largely circumstantial. Phone records, witness statements, and behavior around the time of the fires formed the spine of the state’s case.

Oxygen’s coverage of the Atlanta file recounts the lack of direct physical proof while noting the pattern of events that prosecutors said pointed to Davis. Per Oxygen, the case hinged on motive, opportunity, and a series of actions that investigators said pointed to Davis.

The case facts behind The Tech Bro Murders season 1

Coffin’s home burned on the night he was found, and a handgun was recovered nearby. Days earlier, Coffin’s house had been burglarized and his Porsche stolen, then found torched. Around the same time, Davis reported two incidents at his own residence, including a small fire and an alleged yard confrontation. He said an unknown man threatened him to stay away from Megan Lee.

Police searched Davis’s home and recovered shotgun shells, though no spent shell hulls or other evidence supported his claim that someone shot at him. These details appear in contemporary news reports and in the episode’s timeline. Oxygen summarized those findings in its recap of the Atlanta case.

Davis was arrested in December 1996 on murder and related counts, then saw charges dropped in 1998 for insufficient evidence. Years later, a cold-case team took another pass. According to SFGate, Davis was re-arrested in Palo Alto at 10:10 am, then extradited to Atlanta after a grand jury indictment that relied on a fresh review of existing material.

Legal outcome

The 2006 trial featured extensive testimony from Megan Lee and others. The defense highlighted the absence of fingerprints or DNA tying Davis directly to the crime and argued that key items had been destroyed in the fire. Jurors still returned a guilty verdict.

Per CBS News, Davis received life in prison and continued to claim innocence. Post-conviction filings followed, along with public debate over the case, but no court has vacated the verdict. As of the present day, Davis is still incarcerated in Georgia.

Episode 5, Halt and Catch Fire aired on 7 October 2025. The Tech Bro Murders season 1 streams on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, Philo, Investigation Discovery, and Discovery+.

The Tech Bro Murders season 1 can also be watched for free with ads on Investigation Discovery and Spectrum On Demand. Individual episodes are available to purchase on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.

