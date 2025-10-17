How many episodes are there in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy arrived on Peacock yesterday with a full season built around the 1978 disappearance of Robert Piest and the investigation that exposed dozens of murders. The drama is based on Peacock’s 2021 docuseries and centers on police work, victims’ stories, and the court battle that followed.

The series also looked at the bias that shaped the response to missing-person cases during the 1970s. According to TV Insider, the creative team set out to show how prejudice and poor coordination let warning signs slip past authorities, while others kept digging.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Reader discretion is advised.

How many episodes are there? Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Episode guide

There are 8 episodes. Peacock released all 8 on 16th October, 2025, so the entire miniseries became available at once.

Scene from Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Image via YouTube/@Peacock)

Episode 1: Ten Days

Robert Piest vanished after meeting contractor John Wayne Gacy about a job, and Des Plaines officers tailed and questioned Gacy while the Piest family pressed for answers.

Episode 2: Johnny

Detectives excavated the crawl space beneath Gacy’s home and followed leads tied to teen John ‘Johnny’ Szyc as lawyers and investigators pressed Gacy about what happened to Rob.

Episode 3: Samuel and Randy

Media attention surged while the Piest family faced grim updates, and the story shifted to boys Sam Stapleton and Randy Reffett as their paths crossed Gacy’s orbit.

Episode 4: Billy

A psychiatric interview traced parts of Gacy’s past, detectives weighed missed chances that let him offend for years, and a teen romance added context to victim Billy Kindred’s life.

Scene from Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Image via YouTube/@Peacock)

Episode 5: Billy and Dale

A blizzard slowed the city while investigators located survivors and pressed David Cram for details, and Billy Carroll introduced Dale Landingin to risky work that set up later events.

Episode 6: John

In a prior timeline, a drunk Gacy described grooming and assaults to his lawyer, outlining methods that matched accounts later gathered by police and prosecutors.

Episode 7: David

The trial advanced, and Detective Rafael Tovar drove Gacy to court in hopes of obtaining a full tally of victims. The episode revealed how Gacy targeted and manipulated David Cram.

Episode 8: Jeffrey

The finale focused on survivor Jeffrey Rignall’s life and testimony, then moved to the execution date, public protests, and how families and case figures tried to close a painful chapter.

Where to watch Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

All eight parts stream on Peacock. A subscription is required. The season dropped in full, so the episode guide above matches what viewers already found on the platform.

The official Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy synopsis reads:

When teenager Rob Piest goes missing in the Chicago area, the prime suspect is revealed to be an affable and well-liked local businessman named John Wayne Gacy. As officers tail, interrogate and eventually arrest Gacy, it becomes clear to the Des Plaines Police Department that the young man is just one of many who have disappeared at his hands. Lieutenant Joe Kozenczak and Detective Rafael Tovar lead the investigation that uncovers the remains of 32 young men and boys Gacy murdered, as well as the holes in the system that allowed Gacy to evade detection and capture for more than seven years. Meanwhile, a rivalry ensues between Gacy's lead defense lawyer, Sam Amirante, and the local prosecutor, William Kunkle, as the former tries to prevent Gacy's execution while the families attempt to understand how and why their sons were taken from them.

Variety reported that Peacock and the producers began early talks for a follow-up season 2 set on Richard Ramirez, the Night Stalker, with the same showrunner attached. If ordered, that project would mark a new case under the Devil in Disguise banner while this season remains a self-contained run.

