Zach Horwitz's case on Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1 - A detailed case overview

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1 follows the rise and fall of Zachary Horwitz, a former actor who allegedly built a movie licensing pitch that drew in large sums and trust from people close to him. The docuseries presents interviews, documents, and a careful timeline that tracks how the money moved and why faith in the plan started to break.

Ad

The case sits at the center of the show. Rulings and filings outline the legal outcome, while friends and family describe their experiences from inside the story. The season gives a direct look at choices that reportedly fueled the scheme and the response that came once payments slowed.

Case Background

Zachary Joseph Horwitz, known on screen as Zach Avery, pursued acting while also pitching film rights deals. Credits included supporting roles in genre films and thrillers. Around him, an image of progress formed through social posts, industry events, and a high-end lifestyle that suggested steady success.

Ad

Trending

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1- The Man Who Played Hollywood (Image via Prime Video)

That image helped build confidence, according to accounts in major outlets and court records. Investors were told money-backed rights to films that would be resold to large platforms. Promised returns looked steady at first. Documents and emails were shown to back the pitch.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are there in Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Early structure of the alleged scheme

The mechanics were simple to follow. Funds from investors were pooled to finance supposed licensing arrangements. Payments to earlier notes reportedly came from new cash. Contracts and correspondence were presented to calm doubts when timing slipped.

By late 2019, defaults mounted. Requests for answers increased from investors. Investors warned of legal steps. Federal agents got involved. According to the LA Times, Horwitz later received a 20-year sentence and was ordered to pay more than 230 million dollars in restitution.

Ad

Collapse, plea, and aftermath

Court documents describe a classic Ponzi pattern. Money paid out did not match real business activity. Emails and agreements shown to investors were described as forged. Pressure built as more notes came due and fresh funding slowed.

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1- The Man Who Played Hollywood (Image via Prime Video)

In October 2021, Horwitz pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Sentencing followed in February 2022. People.com reported that prosecutors said the scheme raised at least 650 million dollars and involved hundreds of victims. Recovery efforts through a receiver have continued, with some clawbacks logged in filings.

Ad

Human toll as framed by Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1

The series highlights the impact on friends, relatives, and business contacts who believed in the plan. Several investors described major losses, changes to work plans, and lasting distrust. Interviews stress how personal ties lowered defenses.

Trust also shaped the story around Horwitz’s home life. Accounts from his ex-wife and close friends detail the shift from admiration to alarm as delays stacked up and questions multiplied. The show keeps those voices close to the center of the timeline.

Ad

About Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1

Prime Video presents a three-episode format. Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1 premiered on October 17, 2025. The series is directed by Rebecca Chaiklin, with Library Films, VICE Studios, and Article 19 Films among the producers.

Ad

All three episodes of Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1are available to stream on Prime Video.

Also read: 5 chilling details about the Alex Murdaugh case in Murdaugh: Death in the Family

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More