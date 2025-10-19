How many episodes are there in Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1 arrives as a three-part docuseries on Prime Video. The season focuses on Zachary Horwitz, an aspiring actor who allegedly ran a massive investment fraud tied to film licensing deals.

The series traces the buildup and the fallout. Victims, friends, and family speak on camera, while court records and timelines frame the stakes. As the official synopsis puts it,

From Midwest dreamer to Hollywood fraudster, Zach Horwitz constructs an elaborate over $650 million Hollywood scam to finance his obsessive quest for stardom. His former inner circle recount how Zach preyed on their trust while living extravagantly, but when investors stop receiving payments, the facade crumbles, exposing the depths of his deception.

Episode count and release schedule for Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1

All three episodes in Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1 released on Prime Video on October 17, 2025. The season length is three episodes.

The narrative centers on alleged forged contracts, investor money flows, and a lifestyle funded by those proceeds. Court filings cited in press reports describe payments that stalled, default notices, and escalating pressure once investors sought answers. He pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced in 2022, with restitution ordered by the court.

The show positions these events through interviews with the former inner circle. The accounts detail how trust was formed, how it was reportedly used, and how it fractured once returns were delayed.

Episode 1: The Man Who Played Hollywood

Released October 17, 2025 - Runtime 38 minutes

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1- The Man Who Played Hollywood (Image via Prime Video)

The opener maps the early rise. It shows a charismatic actor chasing A-list status, while an alleged eight-year, multi-hundred-million-dollar scheme takes shape in the background. Accounts from an ex-wife and close friends describe how fabricated connections and name-dropping reportedly helped sell the illusion of success.

Episode 2: Vegas Baptism

Released October 17, 2025 - Runtime 40 minutes

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1- Vegas Baptism (Image via Prime Video)

The second chapter follows spending and scale. Lavish trips, parties, and real estate set the scene as the operation grows. Interviewees recall extramarital affairs, including a performer identified as Bexxx, and describe a carefully curated persona that begins to crack. The episode outlines how the image drew people in and how stress mounted as questions surfaced.

Episode 3: Big Time Nobody

Released October 17, 2025 - Runtime 36 minutes

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam season 1- Big Time Nobody (Image via Prime Video)

The finale tracks delays in payments, talk of FBI involvement, and the arrest that followed. Media coverage, court hearings, and investor claims build a timeline of collapse. Friends who once praised the hustle recount the turn, while the episode notes that large sums remain unaccounted for.

Each episode focuses on a distinct phase: rise, peak, and unraveling. Viewers get on-camera testimony, documents, and a tight chronology. Allegations about forged emails and licensing paperwork appear through interviews that reference prosecutors and filings.

Per Amazon, the series comes from Library Films, VICE Studios, and Article 19 Films, with Rebecca Chaiklin directing. Friends and family participate in the storytelling across all three parts.

The season presents an accessible timeline and a clear release plan. All episodes are available to stream, so the full arc can be watched in order without waiting for weekly drops.

Watch Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam on Amazon Prime Video.

