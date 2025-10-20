When will Hedda premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Nia DaCosta’s Hedda, a bold reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 play Hedda Gabler, is set to premiere in select US theaters on October 22, 2025, followed by a global digital release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2025.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, and Nicholas Pinnock. Set over the course of a single night in the mid-20th century, the drama revolves around a newlywed woman's dinner party that brings long-repressed emotions and simmering personal tensions to the surface.

When and where is Hedda releasing?

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Prime Video)

The film will have a limited theatrical release in the US starting on October 22, and it will be available for streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. Details about international theatrical releases, including in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, will be announced closer to the streaming launch date.

After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hedda was also featured at the Nashville Film Festival on September 21 and the BFI London Film Festival on October 12. It is scheduled to be screened at the Rome Film Festival later in October.

What to expect from the movie?

The film is adapted from Ibsen's play, set against a mid-20th-century backdrop. The events take place over the course of an evening as Tesman, along with her husband George, invites guests to their home. The arrival of her old acquaintance, Eileen Lovborg, and Thea Clifton sparks new tensions and revelations about herself.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“A provocative reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play, it follows enigmatic newlywed Hedda (Tessa Thompson), who is outwardly composed but hiding a simmering discontent that threatens to explode when the brilliant and charismatic Eileen Lovberg (Nina Hoss) reenters her life. Over the course of a raucous party, the high and low of society endure the consequences of this dangerous and unknowable woman yearning for a past love.”

In an August 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, director Nia DaCosta shared some insights about the movie, stating:

“Hedda is someone who wants people’s animals to come out. She just feels like everyone is cowardly, everyone’s lying. She has this deepening emptiness inside of her that makes her do things she doesn’t understand and she is living in a world that she doesn’t get.”

DaCosta also mentioned that she reimagined the character of Eilert Lövborg as a woman named Eileen Lovborg. This change allows for a deeper exploration of themes such as power, autonomy, and self-determination. The director emphasized that the film focuses on internal conflict and how Hedda's lack of self-awareness impacts those around her.

Main cast of the movie

The confirmed cast of the film includes:

Tessa Thompson as Hedda Gabler

as Hedda Gabler Nina Hoss as Eileen Lovborg

as Eileen Lovborg Imogen Poots as Thea Clifton

as Thea Clifton Tom Bateman as George Tesman

as George Tesman Nicholas Pinnock as Judge Roland Brack

as Judge Roland Brack Kathryn Hunter as Bertie

as Bertie Finbar Lynch as Professor Greenwood

as Professor Greenwood Mirren Mack as Tabitha Greenwood

as Tabitha Greenwood Jamael Westman as David

as David Saffron Hocking as Jane Ji

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Orion Pictures, and Viva Maude, in association with Amazon and MGM Studios.

