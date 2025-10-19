Is there a post-credits scene in Good Fortune? Details explored

Aziz Ansari's directorial debut film, Good Fortune, featuring John Wick fame Keanu Reeves, hit the theatres on October 17, 2025, in the U.S. The film's cast also features Ansari himself alongside Seth Rogan, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh, among other cast members.

The story follows Gabriel's failed attempt to show Arj that money won't solve his problems by orchestrating a life swap with the clueless Jeff. When Arj actually enjoys his new life of wealth, Gabriel is stripped of his wings and forced to live with humanity, alongside a newly poor Jeff. Good Fortune doesn't feature any post-credit scene, and the end credits roll for four minutes after the plot's conclusion.

Good Fortune doesn't come with a post-credit scene

Good Fortune does not include a post-credit scene because, unlike franchise blockbusters, it is a standalone comedy with a self-contained plot and concludes with the main story's resolution. Since it's not setting up a sequel or a shared cinematic universe, a post-credits scene is not needed.

Director Aziz Ansari sought to create a modern take on classic films that dealt with class and wealth inequality, like It's a Wonderful Life, by updating the story for the contemporary gig economy and wealth inequality in the 2020s. In a conversation with The Talks, he stated:

I'm really focused on the story and the comedy, I was never trying to do that kind of thing because I just want to write about this thing that everyone's dealing with and no one's talking about. How do you do that and also make it funny? That was my concern.

What is Good Fortune about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate)

Good Fortune is centered on an angel's disastrous attempt to teach a man a life lesson about wealth. The plot's main cast is led by Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, Aziz Ansari as Arj and Seth Rogan as Jeff.

The plot follows Arj, a struggling documentary editor living in Los Angeles and resides in his car, barely surviving on gig-economy jobs. A low-level guardian angel named Gabriel, bored with his assigned task of preventing texting-while-driving accidents, decides to intervene in Arj's despair.

The central conflict begins when Gabriel, wanting to show Arj that "money won't solve his problems," body-swaps him with his former wealthy tech-bro boss, Jeff. However, the plan immediately backfires as Arj is thrilled with his new life of luxury and refuses to switch back, while Jeff is horrified by the hardships of a low-income existence. Also, as a result of his meddling, Gabriel is stripped of his wings and turned into a human.

Things resolve after each man has experienced the other's reality: Gabriel struggles with the indignities of human life, and Arj finally gains perspective. He agrees to switch back to his own body, and Jeff, having gained empathy, demands that his company's board improve the pay and benefits for its gig workers. Arj then begins work on a documentary about gig workers, finding a new purpose and a romantic relationship with his co-worker, Elena.

