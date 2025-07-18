Is there a post-credit scene at the end of Smurfs (2025)? Details explored

Smurfs (2025) is a fresh animated musical directed by Chris Miller. It features catchy songs, vibrant animation, and a heartfelt story.

Rihanna voices Smurfette, who leads a rescue mission after evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel kidnap Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman. Along the way, the Smurfs make new friends, face wild challenges, and discover the true meaning of destiny and unity.

The movie was released in theaters on July 18, 2025.

As with many major animated releases, the film features a mid-credit scene, which delivers a comedic moment for fans. It doesn't tease a sequel or add to the story; it just gives fans one last laugh before the credits roll. This moment has made people curious about what it means, and if it does, there will be more to come.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Does Smurfs (2025) have a post-credit scene?

Official poster (Image via Smurfs website)

Smurfs (2025) has a mid-credits scene. But it doesn't change the story or hint at a sequel. After the first round of credits, this small film comes up and gives the movie a funny ending. It is more of a playful goodbye than a hint to future experiences.

In the mid-credits, Razamel is stuck in the micro-universe with a lot of little animals. The scenario shows Joel seeing Razamel on a screen and then nonchalantly turning off the equipment. At the same time, Gargamel is revealed to be alive and well, actively planning his next attack on the Smurfs. The tone is lighthearted, which fits with the movie's humorous beginnings.

The mid-credits scene doesn't build up a sequel, but it does provide one more layer of enjoyment. Movies typically use credit scenes to answer unanswered questions, hint at a sequel, or provide fans with a nostalgic moment. In this scenario, Smurfs (2025) adopts a third approach, providing viewers with a concluding punchline.

What is the new Smurfs movie all about?

Rihanna voices Smurfette (Image via Getty)

Razamel and Gargamel, two rogue wizards bent on world domination, take Papa Smurf and mysteriously disappear, setting the story in motion. In response, Smurfette—determined, brave, and voiced by Rihanna—rallies the village to find him. Joined by Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy, and a few new characters, the Smurfs journey beyond their forest into the unfamiliar real world.

What unfolds is a blend of adventure, humor, and musical moments. The Smurfs not only deal with magical traps and trouble, but they also learn important lessons about camaraderie and bravery. Along the way, they meet friends and enemies who push them to their limits. Finding your position and standing up for what's right is the main theme of the movie.

The cast behind the voices of the Smurfs and their foes is star-studded. John Goodman lends warmth and wisdom to Papa Smurf, while Nick Kroll and Alex Winter bring energy to the film’s villains.

Supporting characters voiced by Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, and Maya Erskine add layers of fun and charm. JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Billie Lourd, and Xolo Maridueña also join the ensemble, making the world of Smurfs richer and more dynamic.

Will there be a Smurfs sequel?

There is no word yet on whether there will be a sequel to Smurfs (2025). The ending credits sequence does not imply the continuation of the film franchise, and the film is intended to stand alone as a drama. However, this in no way rules out the possibility of a sequel.

Paramount and Nickelodeon have heavily invested in this reboot to revive the franchise for a new generation. Thanks to its popular songs and star-studded voice cast, more projects could follow. However, the film wraps up its main story in a satisfying way.

A mid-credits joke leaves room for creativity, and there’s enough material for future stories. For now, the movie stands as a fun adventure about family, courage, and joy.

Smurfs (2025) is a reboot that blends nostalgia with fresh energy. With a star-studded cast, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story about Smurfette and friends rescuing Papa Smurf, it’s a fun ride for all ages.

Yes, there’s a mid-credit scene. But it's more for laughs than setup. It doesn’t tease a sequel but adds one last playful touch.

