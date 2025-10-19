Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper (documentary) release date, where to watch, and more

Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper premieres on Investigation Discovery on October 28, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The two-hour special centers on Mildred Muhammad’s account of life before and during the attacks and lays out why the events reportedly were not random.

The film presents new interviews and family footage, plus commentary from investigators and domestic violence experts. Framed as a survivor’s story, it tracks claims that control and coercion allegedly drove the plan that paralyzed the Washington metropolitan area in 2002.

Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper release date and where to watch

Premiere date and time: Tuesday, October 28, at 9 pm ET/PT on Investigation Discovery. A late-night replay airs Wednesday, October 29, at 12:00 am. Additional slots may appear in Investigation Discovery’s schedule as the campaign continues. Availability is through the ID channel on cable and satellite.

Time zone Local date Local time Eastern EDT Tue, Oct 28 9:00 pm Central CDT Tue, Oct 28 8:00 pm Mountain MDT Tue, Oct 28 8:00 pm Pacific PDT Tue, Oct 28 9:00 pm Alaska AKDT Tue, Oct 28 8:00 pm Hawaii–Aleutian HST Tue, Oct 28 7:00 pm

The special arrives as a headline title in ID’s No Excuse for Abuse initiative for October. Marketing notes emphasize a survivor-first approach and a careful reconstruction of key moments tied to the 2002 timeline.

What Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper covers

The documentary centers on Mildred Muhammad and her account of the years that, she says, moved from control and threats to public violence. Her testimony asserts that the sniper shootings were part of an alleged plan to kill her and gain custody of their children.

Scene from Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper (Image via YouTube/@InvestigationDiscovery)

The film draws a clear line between private abuse and public harm, using interviews, family videos, and records from the period. Where motive is discussed, the framing uses reported claims and statements from court-era materials. The film aims to separate on-the-record findings from material that remains alleged.

Law enforcement voices appear to explain how the manhunt formed and why early leads pointed in different directions. The editors contrast those investigative choices with domestic abuse patterns described by subject-matter specialists. The result is a timeline that marks what investigators verified at the time and what Mildred later described about intent.

How Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper fits ID’s campaign

Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper

The release is part of ID’s fourth No Excuse for Abuse campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with partner support from the National Domestic Violence Hotline and NO MORE. Campaign messaging promotes recognition of coercive control, safety planning resources, and signs that often surface before violence escalates.

The network positions the special as a tentpole title within those efforts, with outreach pointing viewers to the campaign website for further materials and support options.

Key context for Hunted by my Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper

The 2002 shootings created widespread fear across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and followed earlier crimes in several states. John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were identified by investigators and later convicted in separate jurisdictions.

Muhammad was executed in 2009. Malvo received multiple life sentences. According to the FBI, the pair killed 17 people and wounded 10 others across the full span of related attacks, including 10 deaths in the D.C.-area spree.

For viewers coming to the special after revisiting case histories, the film’s emphasis is different. The focus is on alleged intent within a domestic setting and how those dynamics can intersect with large-scale crimes.

The narrative notes points that are documented, marks where the record is silent, and labels contested motive claims as reported or alleged. In doing so, the program provides a direct survivor account while keeping the legal outcomes and known facts in clear view.

