When will Until Dawn premiere online? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Until Dawn is a survival horror film directed by David F. Sandberg, whose past credits include sleeper hits like Lights Out (2016) and Annabelle: Creation (2017). It's based on the video game of the same name, developed by Supermassive Games and released on PlayStation 4 on August 25, 2015. Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler wrote the film's screenplay from a story they conceived.The film is produced by Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, and Mia Maniscalco. It was released theatrically in the United States on April 25, 2025, and is set to premiere online on Netflix on July 24, 2025.The film's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:&quot;A year after Melanie goes missing, her friends set out to find answers - only to get stuck fighting mysterious killers to the death over and over again.&quot;Until Dawn takes viewers on a deadly time loop of violence and goreA poster of the horror film Until Dawn (Image via Instagram/ @ponysmasher)The film's protagonist, Clover, sets off to search for her missing sister, Melanie, in the mining town of Glore Valley. Joined by her ex-boyfriend Max, friends Megan, Nina, and Nina's boyfriend, Abe, the group arrives at a visitor center where they are killed by a mysterious masked assailant.To their utter shock, the friends find themselves alive again, leading them to realize that they are stuck in a time loop, with the murderous events of the night repeating all over again. The friends have a total of 13 attempts to survive the deadly attacks until the sun rises. However, if they fail to do so, they will be lost to history forever, just like Melanie.Hence, Clover and her friends have to race against time to stay alive, while trying to uncover the mastermind behind the house of horrors.Also read: Until Dawn soundtrack: A list of every song in the movieThe trailer for Until Dawn sets the eerie premise of the slasher filmThe official trailer for Until Dawn was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on January 16, 2025. With a runtime of two minutes and 32 seconds, the trailer sets an ominous tone as Clover and her friends become trapped while searching for her sister, Melanie, in a secluded townhouse.The trailer promises a gorefest as the group of friends are hunted down and murdered one by one by cannibalistic evil creatures called wendigos. However, the hourglass, marking the passing of time, refills and returns the group to the evening of October 24 many times over.With each iteration offering a new clue essential to their survival, the group must piece all the information together before they run out of time.Where to watch Until Dawn?Following the end of its theatrical run, Until Dawn will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Fans of the horror genre will need a valid subscription to one of the three plans — Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium— to watch the movie online.The ad-supported Standard plan costs $7.99 per month, the ad-free version of this plan costs $17.99 per month, and the Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. For the Standard without ads plan, subscribers can add one extra member for an additional cost of $6.99 per month with ads, or $8.99 per month without ads.The Premium plan allows subscribers to add two extra members for $6.99 each per month with ads, or $8.99 each per month without ads.Additionally, the movie can also be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $12.99 from both Apple TV and Amazon Video.All cast members in Until Dawn and their charactersElla Rubin as CloverMichael Cimino as MaxOdessa A'zion as NinaJi-young Yoo as MeganBelmont Cameli as AbeMaia Mitchell as MelaniePeter Stormare as Dr. HillTibor Szauervein as Psycho (as Tibor Szauerwein)Lotta Losten as ReporterMariann Hermányi as Glore Witch (as Mariann Borbála Hermányi)Willem van der Vegt as Pleading ManZsófia Temesvári as Melanie WendigoÁdám Bot as WendigoAdam Kocsis as Wendigo (as Ádám László Kocsis)Adrienn Mész as WendigoBoglárka Heim as WendigoAdam Zambryzcki as Wendigo (as Ádám Zambrzycki)Final thoughtsA still from the 2025 horror film Until Dawn (Image via Netflix)Until Dawn was met with mixed reviews, with some critics pointing out the film's thin plot and its lack of impact. However, the writing and the lead cast's performances, especially Ji-young Yoo, were well-received by others.The film currently holds a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 112 critics' reviews, but fares better with the audience score, which sits at 67%. It was a box office success as Box Office Mojo reported its gross earnings to be at $53.6 million, in comparison to its modest budget of $15 million.Viewers can check out Netflix's slate of horror films, in addition to Until Dawn.