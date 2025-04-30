Until Dawn soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The survival horror film Until Dawn was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg, and it is based on a screenplay and a story by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler. The story is an adaptation of the video game with the same title, released by PlayStation Studios in 2015. Sony Pictures is set to distribute it globally.
The plot for the movie is set in the same universe as the video game and also features an original standalone story that expands upon the game's mythology. In December 2024, an article on filmmusicreporter.com reported that composer Benjamin Wallfisch would be reuniting with Sandberg to provide the score for the film.
Benjamin has previously worked with the director on projects such as Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, and Shazam! He has also provided the score for films such as It, Alien: Romulus, Twisters, and Blade Runner 2049.
The official motion picture soundtrack for Until Dawn
The original motion picture soundtrack for Until Dawn was shared by composer Benjamin Wallfisch on April 24, 2025, on his official YouTube channel. A day later, it was released to stream/download on all major digital music services, such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Here is a complete list of songs featured in the film:
- Main Title - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Trigger Point - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Water Wall - Benjamin Wallfisch
- The First Loop - Benjamin Wallfisch
- You Should See This - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Crash and Smash - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Shut the Front Door - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Don’t Let It In - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Let’s Get Help - Benjamin Wallfisch
- That Was a Lot - Benjamin Wallfisch
- VHS Tapes - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Bear Trap - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Wendigo - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Hey! - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Survive the Night - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Underground Chase - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Watch Out - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Escape - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Finale - Benjamin Wallfisch
- Until Dawn - Benjamin Wallfisch
The cast and crew for Until Dawn
The cast includes Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max—Clover's ex-boyfriend, and Odessa A'zion as Nina—Clover's friend. Other notable features include Ji-young Yoo as Megan, Belmont Cameli as Abe, and Maia Mitchell as Melanie, Clover's older sister, who is missing. Zsófia Temesvári plays Melanie in her Wendigo form, and Peter Stormare stars as Dr. Hill.
The credited cinematographer for the project is Maxime Alexandre. It is produced by Screen Gems in partnership with PlayStation Productions. As per Budapest Reporter, the film was shot primarily in Hungary and wrapped production in October 2024.
What is the horror film all about?
The synopsis for the film, as per the movie's official website, reads:
"One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one....only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening."
It further reads:
Trapped in the valley, they're forced to relive the night again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.
Until Dawn was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. As per IMDb, the film has received an approval rating of 6.1/10 based on 5,600 user reviews so far.
Stay tuned with us for further updates.