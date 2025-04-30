Until Dawn soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The survival horror film Until Dawn was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg, and it is based on a screenplay and a story by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler. The story is an adaptation of the video game with the same title, released by PlayStation Studios in 2015. Sony Pictures is set to distribute it globally.

The plot for the movie is set in the same universe as the video game and also features an original standalone story that expands upon the game's mythology. In December 2024, an article on filmmusicreporter.com reported that composer Benjamin Wallfisch would be reuniting with Sandberg to provide the score for the film.

Benjamin has previously worked with the director on projects such as Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, and Shazam! He has also provided the score for films such as It, Alien: Romulus, Twisters, and Blade Runner 2049.

The official motion picture soundtrack for Until Dawn

The original motion picture soundtrack for Until Dawn was shared by composer Benjamin Wallfisch on April 24, 2025, on his official YouTube channel. A day later, it was released to stream/download on all major digital music services, such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Here is a complete list of songs featured in the film:

Main Title - Benjamin Wallfisch

Trigger Point - Benjamin Wallfisch

Water Wall - Benjamin Wallfisch

The First Loop - Benjamin Wallfisch

You Should See This - Benjamin Wallfisch

Crash and Smash - Benjamin Wallfisch

Shut the Front Door - Benjamin Wallfisch

Don’t Let It In - Benjamin Wallfisch

Let’s Get Help - Benjamin Wallfisch

That Was a Lot - Benjamin Wallfisch

VHS Tapes - Benjamin Wallfisch

Bear Trap - Benjamin Wallfisch

Wendigo - Benjamin Wallfisch

Hey! - Benjamin Wallfisch

Survive the Night - Benjamin Wallfisch

Underground Chase - Benjamin Wallfisch

Watch Out - Benjamin Wallfisch

Escape - Benjamin Wallfisch

Finale - Benjamin Wallfisch

Until Dawn - Benjamin Wallfisch

The cast and crew for Until Dawn

The cast includes Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max—Clover's ex-boyfriend, and Odessa A'zion as Nina—Clover's friend. Other notable features include Ji-young Yoo as Megan, Belmont Cameli as Abe, and Maia Mitchell as Melanie, Clover's older sister, who is missing. Zsófia Temesvári plays Melanie in her Wendigo form, and Peter Stormare stars as Dr. Hill.

Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and Odessa A'zion speak during the "Until Dawn" film panel at WonderCon 2025 at Anaheim Convention Center on March 29, 2025, in Anaheim, California. (Image via Getty)

The credited cinematographer for the project is Maxime Alexandre. It is produced by Screen Gems in partnership with PlayStation Productions. As per Budapest Reporter, the film was shot primarily in Hungary and wrapped production in October 2024.

What is the horror film all about?

A snippet from the survival horror film Until Dawn. (Image via untildawn.movie)

The synopsis for the film, as per the movie's official website, reads:

"One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one....only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening."

It further reads:

Trapped in the valley, they're forced to relive the night again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Until Dawn was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. As per IMDb, the film has received an approval rating of 6.1/10 based on 5,600 user reviews so far.

