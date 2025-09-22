Where was Afterburn filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Afterburn has finally hit the theaters with one of the most ambitious post-apocalyptic action movies of 2025. Directed by J. J. Perry, the film is a screen adaptation of the Red 5 Comics series developed by Scott Chitwood and Paul Ens, a world destroyed by a solar flare, where only survivors struggle to recover lost fragments of history. Starring Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju, the movie has taken years to come into production following a lengthy development hell that reaches as far back as 2008.Production finally came together in 2024 and was completed in mid-summer that year. On September 19, 2025, Afterburn rolled out to major markets, providing viewers with a high-energy blend of survival drama, action, and treasure-hunting spectacle. Afterburn was filmed across Slovakia, including Bratislava, the abandoned nickel smelter in Sered, and Holic Castle in Holic with additional water tank scenes shot in Hungary.Filming and production details of Afterburn explored Afterburn (2025) (Image Via Inaugural Entertainment)Most of Afterburn was filmed in Slovakia, utilizing urban and historical locations to depict the devastated, charred environment of the narrative. Principal photography commenced on May 10, 2024, in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, and continued until June 27. The city's combination of new and old-world architecture provided the filmmakers with the opportunity to create a world where artifacts of the past conflict with a desolate present.Among the most impressive filming locations was the Sered, Slovakia, abandoned nickel smelter. Its expansive industrial setting was the perfect backdrop for what was to become a common theme throughout: images of the barren remnants of civilization. The production filmed at Holic Castle in Holic, Slovakia, as well, drawing on the site's rich history to anchor portions of the story in a visually compelling manner.Apart from Slovakia, the film also shot scenes in Hungary, where a water tank was utilized for key action shots. They ranged from these diverse locations so that the film could capture a geographically diverse visual palette without having to shoot outside Central Europe. Cinematographer José David Montero took the sweeping shots, which contributed significantly to the rough, atmospheric aesthetic of the film.Development on the film began as early as 2008, with several directors and actors attached throughout, including Antoine Fuqua and Gerard Butler. Years of changing plans left the film dead in the water until 2024, when director J. J. Perry replaced the project on a busy slate and Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson signed on to the cast.It was financed by Original Film, Endurance Media, and Dogbone Entertainment, with Inaugural Entertainment distributing. The film received its U.S. launch with a limited release on August 22, 2025, followed by a wider expansion on September 19.Read More: Anaconda (2025) movie: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Jack Black and Paul RuddWhat is Afterburn about and who stars in it? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTen years after a devastating solar flare annihilates Earth's technology, Afterburn tracks Jake, a former soldier turned treasure hunter, portrayed by Dave Bautista. Clients pay Jake to retrieve priceless relics from the world before the flare, and among his most important missions is to find the Mona Lisa. On his quest, he finds himself within lawless regions ruled by warlords and freedom fighters, where survival is never assured.Samuel L. Jackson portrays August Valentine, the so-called King of England, one of Jake's most influential clients. Olga Kurylenko is Drea, a strong-willed freedom fighter with her own agenda, and Kristofer Hivju is General Volkov, a merciless warlord with control over half of France. Read More: In Whose Name?: All the actors explored who play themselves in the movieAfterburn was released in theatres on September 19, 2025.