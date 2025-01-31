Where was Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story filmed? Major shooting locations explored

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story premieres tomorrow (February 1) on Lifetime to explore the story of pop icon Lisa Velez. She rose to fame with the 80s hit group Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam.

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story brings to fans the life and struggles of the 15-year-old Puerto Rican girl from Hell’s Kitchen who went on to make her mark in the music industry, influencing talents like Selena Quintanilla and Jennifer Lopez. Lisa Lisa was an inspiration to young girls growing up in 80s and 90s, and she showed them the path to achieve success.

Lisa Velez's story is fraught with struggles. Growing up as she had to endure sexism and racism in the industry and also had to hide her breast cancer diagnosis. Her endeavor and perseverence led her to become the first Latina artist to hit multiple music Billboard charts.

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story explores her story in detail, taking viewers to the places and streets Lisa grew up in, which shaped her life and music. The movie has been filmed in the cities of New York, Georgia, and California, that significantly shaped Lisa.

Where was Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story filmed?

Although the official production team has not disclosed all filming locations, but from the trailer and given Lisa Lisa’s deep connection to New York City, it is evident that a lot of shooting for Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story happened in places like Hell's Kitchen, Brooklyn, and Times Square, among others. The detailed locations are explored below.

Hell’s Kitchen, NYC

Hell's Kitchen is a neighborhood in New York City where Lisa Lisa grew up and started her journey. The place was formerly known as Clinton, and is located on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Hell's Kitchen is known to be the residence of poor and working-class Irish Americans and Hispanic-American populations. The place also has a huge LGBTQ population and is home to many LGBTQ bars and businesses. The region is known for its multiethnic character and the small, relatively inexpensive restaurants, bars, and nightclubs to cater to the working population.

Since Lisa Lisa grew up here, it is evident that many scenes of Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story has been shot in its backdrop to present to viewers a taste of the place Lisa belonged to.

Brooklyn, NYC

Brooklyn is known for its underground music scene and has played a crucial role in the growth of freestyle music. Lisa Lisa's career took off in Brooklyn and the place has significantly influenced her music style and helped her rise in the music industry.

Brooklyn, New York, is famous for its rich cultural history and music scene. There are many museums, music halls, and other attractions here which make it one of the best tourist spots in New York.

Times Square, NYC

One of the busiest places of New York, Times Square represents the glitz and glamour of the 80s music industry. It is a major commercial hub, tourist destination, and entertainment hub of New York that played a significant role in Lisa Lisa's career, giving her the platform to rise in the music industry and prove herself.

Los Angeles and Atlanta

It is also very likely that a lot of scenes for Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story were shot in Los Angeles and Atlanta which are major film hubs. Atlanta is a major site for film productions and a lot of industry related works also happen in Los Angeles.

Catch Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story on Lifetime tomorrow.

