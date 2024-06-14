Where was Central Intelligence filmed? All filming locations explored

The 2016 film Central Intelligence saw Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on-screen as Calvin Joyner and Bob Stone, respectively. While Hart's Calvin is a high school superstar-turned-accountant, Johnson's Bob is a bullied kid-turned-CIA agent.

The film follows the two former classmates as they reconnect on Facebook before their high school reunion. When Bob asks Calvin to help him out on a mission, the latter agrees, and things take on a hilarious turn. Central Intelligence is a character comedy that originates in the two main leads’ interactions in high school. It shows how their dynamics radically shift in the present day.

Central Intelligence takes viewers to many notable spots across America, including Massachusetts, Winchester, Rhode Island, and several locations in California.

The film has both indoor and outdoor shots, with the latter taking place on the Harvard University campus, among others. Some shots are also filmed in Rhode Island. Meanwhile, indoor shots were filmed inside buildings and schools to recreate the ambiance of an American high school.

Central Intelligence filming locations

1) Massachusetts

Massachusetts is one of the main locations where most of the comedy-action drama was shot. The Hill Tavern, which makes an appearance in the film, is located in the city of Somerville. Calvin and Bob's high school, Lynn English High School, is located in the municipality of Lynn, which is a part of Greater Boston's urban inner core.

2) Los Angeles

Most of the heart-racing action in the film takes place in the sprawling landscapes and cityscape of California. Los Angeles became a core setting for the same and offered a picturesque backdrop to many scenes. These included the Griffith Observatory and its architectural designs, as well as famous locations like the 6th Street Bridge.

3) Other locations on the West Coast

One of the shooting locations was Long Beach, which is a busy port, known for its beachfront entertainment. One of the props that made an appearance in Central Intelligence were objects of historical significance like the ocean liner, Queen Mary.

However, the entire film wasn't shot in urban areas, as some shots included hills and beaches in Ranchos Palos Verdes.

These spots on the West Coast added diversity to the film and showed the breadth of the characters’ movement as they traveled across the US. Not only were these spots beautiful, but they added relevance to the overarching narrative structure.

4) Rhode Island

Rhode Island is another major location where the movie was filmed, and its cobblestone streets made regular appearances. The scenes made it look like a serene place with soft lights, but that is far from what was shown in the film.

Central Intelligence shows a place that appears serene but puts a veil over the eyes of citizens, covering up several high-stakes, high-intelligence missions. Rhode Island, in the film, has seen its own share of clandestine activities from time to time.

Fans can catch Central Intelligence, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, on Amazon Prime Video today.

