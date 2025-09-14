Where was Code 3 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Code 3 is one of the most anticipated action comedies of 2025, mixing high-stakes drama with flashes of biting humor. Written and directed by Christopher Leone, with Patrick Pianezza as co-writer, the movie captures the intensity and incredulity of paramedic life, all crammed into one day.The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and is now set for wide theatrical release on September 12, 2025.Apart from its plot, Code 3 has also drawn attention for its striking filming locations and the crew behind the production. Filming took place in Santa Clarita, California, in February 2023.Where was Code 3 filmed? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCode 3 was filmed mostly in Santa Clarita, California, a location often used by Hollywood productions for its versatility. With its range of environments, Santa Clarita can serve as city neighborhoods, suburban communities, or disaster sites without difficulty and is therefore well-suited for a tale of paramedics racing from emergency to emergency.In January 2023, Deadline announced that Lil Rel Howery and Rainn Wilson would not only star in the film but also serve as executive producers. Later that month, Aimee Carrero was cast as Jessica, the new paramedic who is Randy's replacement. In February 2023, filming was already underway in Santa Clarita, with additional cast members, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Page Kennedy, and Cameron Fuller.Behind the camera is director Christopher Leone, best known for the 2015 science fiction drama Parallels. Leone co-wrote the script with Patrick Pianezza. In May 2025, Aura Entertainment purchased distribution rights to Code 3. Read More: &quot;you had 10,000 nicknames&quot; - Charlie Sheen recalls his fat-shaming incident that made him run to liposuctionWhat happens in Code 3, and who stars in it?A still from the movie (Image via Aura Entertainment)Code 3 features endurance, mentorship, and the cost of a life lived in service. The story unfolds over a single 24-hour shift. Randy, portrayed by Rainn Wilson, is an experienced paramedic who is utterly burnt out. Weary from years on the job, he is set on quitting.But first, he has to teach Jessica, played by Aimee Carrero, a new paramedic venturing into the mayhem for the first time. Their conflicting viewpoints, one exhausted and world-weary, the other green and ambitious, fuel much of the tension and comedy in the film.Lil Rel Howery joins the cast as Mike, a medic whose humor and nervous energy provide comic relief during the emergencies. Yvette Nicole Brown plays Shanice, Rob Riggle plays Dr. Serano, Page Kennedy portrays Officer Tagert, Cameron Fuller plays Jimmy, Ayesha Harris plays Kim, and Dalia Rooni portrays Rachel. Together, the cast delivers a blend of comedic and dramatic abilities, making the story both laughable and poignant.The official synopsis of the movie reads:&quot;It follows a paramedic that is so burnt-out by the job that he is forcing himself to resign, however, he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement.&quot;Read More: “You need to be teaching them”: Julia Fox reveals how she’s breaking down gender norms with her sonCode 3, starring Rainn Wilson as Randy, was released in theaters on September 12, 2025.