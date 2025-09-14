  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Where was Code 3 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Where was Code 3 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:30 GMT
Code 3 (Image via Aura Entertainment)
Code 3 (Image via Aura Entertainment)

Code 3 is one of the most anticipated action comedies of 2025, mixing high-stakes drama with flashes of biting humor. Written and directed by Christopher Leone, with Patrick Pianezza as co-writer, the movie captures the intensity and incredulity of paramedic life, all crammed into one day.

Ad

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and is now set for wide theatrical release on September 12, 2025.

Apart from its plot, Code 3 has also drawn attention for its striking filming locations and the crew behind the production. Filming took place in Santa Clarita, California, in February 2023.

Where was Code 3 filmed?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Code 3 was filmed mostly in Santa Clarita, California, a location often used by Hollywood productions for its versatility. With its range of environments, Santa Clarita can serve as city neighborhoods, suburban communities, or disaster sites without difficulty and is therefore well-suited for a tale of paramedics racing from emergency to emergency.

In January 2023, Deadline announced that Lil Rel Howery and Rainn Wilson would not only star in the film but also serve as executive producers. Later that month, Aimee Carrero was cast as Jessica, the new paramedic who is Randy's replacement.

Ad

In February 2023, filming was already underway in Santa Clarita, with additional cast members, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Page Kennedy, and Cameron Fuller.

Behind the camera is director Christopher Leone, best known for the 2015 science fiction drama Parallels. Leone co-wrote the script with Patrick Pianezza. In May 2025, Aura Entertainment purchased distribution rights to Code 3.

Read More: "you had 10,000 nicknames" - Charlie Sheen recalls his fat-shaming incident that made him run to liposuction

Ad

What happens in Code 3, and who stars in it?

A still from the movie (Image via Aura Entertainment)
A still from the movie (Image via Aura Entertainment)

Code 3 features endurance, mentorship, and the cost of a life lived in service. The story unfolds over a single 24-hour shift. Randy, portrayed by Rainn Wilson, is an experienced paramedic who is utterly burnt out. Weary from years on the job, he is set on quitting.

Ad

But first, he has to teach Jessica, played by Aimee Carrero, a new paramedic venturing into the mayhem for the first time. Their conflicting viewpoints, one exhausted and world-weary, the other green and ambitious, fuel much of the tension and comedy in the film.

Lil Rel Howery joins the cast as Mike, a medic whose humor and nervous energy provide comic relief during the emergencies. Yvette Nicole Brown plays Shanice, Rob Riggle plays Dr. Serano, Page Kennedy portrays Officer Tagert, Cameron Fuller plays Jimmy, Ayesha Harris plays Kim, and Dalia Rooni portrays Rachel. Together, the cast delivers a blend of comedic and dramatic abilities, making the story both laughable and poignant.

Ad

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"It follows a paramedic that is so burnt-out by the job that he is forcing himself to resign, however, he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement."

Read More: “You need to be teaching them”: Julia Fox reveals how she’s breaking down gender norms with her son

Code 3, starring Rainn Wilson as Randy, was released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sakshi Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications