"you had 10,000 nicknames": Charlie Sheen recalls his fat-shaming incident that made him run to liposuction

Charlie Sheen has opened up about a fat-shaming incident that pushed him to undergo liposuction. The actor revealed that a comment from an escort left a lasting impact on him and influenced his decision. The remark was direct and left him feeling uncomfortable about his appearance. He explained how it changed the way he viewed himself during that period.

In his new memoir The Book of Sheen, released in September 2025, Sheen recalled the moment in detail. He wrote about being in Toronto with his brother Emilio Estevez while filming the 2000 TV movie Rated X. On his final night there, he decided to break what he called his “celibacy streak” and contacted a woman through the Yellow Pages.

After their encounter, Sheen said the woman slapped his stomach and made a remark that stayed with him. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline published on September 9, 2025, he shared that he remembered thinking,

“Wow. Jeez, lady, you had 10,000 nicknames to choose from and you went with that?”

According to Sheen, that was the moment he decided to consider surgery. He explained that the comment affected him deeply, and within a week of returning to Los Angeles, he visited a “lipo doctor.”

Charlie Sheen shares details of the incident

Sheen attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of aka Charlie SheenCalifornia. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Charlie Sheen revealed the fat-shaming encounter in The Book of Sheen and during his Radar Online interview. He recalled how the woman mocked him by saying,

“Whattya say, Fatso — you up for round two?”

Sheen admitted the jibe was enough to make him pursue liposuction almost immediately. Even though the remark upset him, Sheen acknowledged that he still went through with a second round, joking

“I did my best not to crush her in the process.”

Sheen stated in the memoir that about a week after the incident, he booked an appointment in Los Angeles. He explained that the decision was fast and based entirely on the impact of that one comment. According to RadarOnline, Sheen also said the weight gain came after he had become sober.

He wrote,

“It’s pretty common for a lot of folks to gain a buncha weight after getting sober, especially when stimulants were their drug of choice. I’d rather be a bit soft and alive than crack-skinny and f--ken dead.”

After the surgery, Sheen followed a meal-delivery plan and eventually dropped 25 pounds, aiming to be “fit and focused” for future projects.

Charlie Sheen discusses his past experiences

Sheen attends the Los Angeles Premiere aka Charlie Sheen (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Sheen admitted that the decision to get surgery was not something he had thought about before. The incident in Toronto was the push that made him pursue it. He acknowledged that it was an emotional response rather than a carefully planned choice. The actor added that the episode was one of those

“moments that defined us or influenced major decisions.”

In addition to recounting this story in his book, Sheen also speaks about it in his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which premiered on September 10, 2025.

