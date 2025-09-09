aka Charlie Sheen (documentary) release date, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

aka Charlie Sheen, a two-part Netflix documentary, follows the tumultuous rise, fall, and personal rehabilitation of Hollywood star Charlie Sheen. The documentary is set to be released on September 10, 2025. It features extended interviews with Sheen himself and inputs from family, friends, former co-stars, and even his old drug dealer.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, the documentary features Sheen's commentary on the highlights of his life. This includes his childhood in Malibu, becoming the highest-paid television actor, media scandals, addiction, and his highly publicized downfall. Sheen speaks candidly of his struggles with addiction, the pitfalls of fame, and the specifics leading to his termination from Two and a Half Men.

When will aka Charlie Sheen be released?

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

The documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, will be released on September 10, 2025, with a premiere at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). This two-part documentary gives an intimate and unflinching glimpse into Charlie Sheen's life, following his trajectory from boyhood to stardom, addiction, public scandals, and recovery.

The release date arrives just a day after Sheen's memoir, The Book of Sheen, comes out on September 9, 2025.

Where to watch aka Charlie Sheen?

Charlie Sheen (Image via Netflix)

The documentary will be released on Netflix. The streaming platform provides US viewers with three monthly subscription plans in 2025.

The Standard with Ads option is $7.99 per month with ads and access to the majority of content in Full HD on two devices. The Standard is ad-free at $17.99 monthly, has a limit of two devices for streaming in Full HD, and also includes the feature of adding a member for a separate price.

The Premium plan is priced at $24.99 per month, offers Ultra HD 4K streaming on a maximum of four devices, downloads for six devices, and allows users to add a maximum of two additional members for a premium. All of these plans support easy cancellation without contracts.

All cast members in aka Charlie Sheen

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

aka Charlie Sheen stands out in its openness and presentation of the voices close to Sheen, such as Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Brooke Mueller, and others, telling untold stories and information.

Below is the list of cast members who appear in the documentary:

Charlie Sheen (Self)

Denise Richards (Second ex-wife)

Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men co-star)

Sean Penn (Friend)

Brooke Mueller (Third ex-wife)

Chris Tucker (Friend)

Ramon Estevez (Brother)

Heidi Fleiss (Notorious "Hollywood Madam")

Marco Abeta (Former drug dealer who helped Sheen with sobriety)

What to expect from aka Charlie Sheen?

aka Charlie Sheen is an intimate, two-part documentary that chronicles the complex life of Charlie Sheen beyond his public image. Written and directed by Andrew Renzi, the film follows Sheen's youth in Malibu, his success as one of television's top earners, and his later public battles with addiction and scandal.

The documentary would not just be another standard celebrity biography. Considering contributions by Sheen's family, friends, and major players like his former dealer, the project will likely expose the human and emotional sides of tabloid news in full glare.

It also reflects Sheen's character eight years into his sobriety, with a fresh perspective on his complicated nature and decisions. The documentary is utterly candid about all aspects of his addiction, how it damaged relationships, and the recovery from it. There is regret, a pinch of humor, and shared vulnerability so far unknown to the public.

aka Charlie Sheen will premiere on Netflix on September 10, 2025, at midnight ET.

