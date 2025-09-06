"vow to only reveal to a therapist": Charlie Sheen shares explicit secrets in the upcoming documentary, aka Charlie Sheen

In a candid new two-part Netflix documentary titled aka Charlie Sheen, actor Charlie Sheen is set to reveal several explicit details about his life and struggles. In the documentary's trailer, the Two and a Half Men actor says:

Ad

“The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist.”

Andrew Renzi's film follows Sheen's career from his early years in Malibu to his quick rise to fame and eventual public, self-destructive breakdown. Sheen, aged 60, is prepared to talk about his most outrageous moments with a fresh sense of humor and clarity after eight years of recovery.

Ad

Trending

aka Charlie Sheen features interviews with those closest to him, including his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, former drug dealer Marco, and co-stars like Jon Cryer, Chuck Lorre, and Sean Penn. The two-part documentary will be released on September 10, 2025, the day after his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, is also released.

Inside, aka Charlie Sheen: Actor breaks silence on long-held personal struggles

Ad

Ad

The documentry featurig Charlie Sheen is being praised as a liberating and brutally honest portrayal of a star who has been a media favorite for decades. Sheen's self-destruction, from his dramatic dismissal from Two and a Half Men to his public meltdowns, is revisited not to provoke sympathy, but for him to fully acknowledge his past choices.

Director Andrew Renzi deliberately included Marco, the actor's former drug dealer, to give unfiltered, first-hand reports of the actor's drug abuse. Marco even reveals that he was one of the key figures who helped wean Sheen off drugs, a testament to the complex relationships that defined this period of his life.

Ad

While Sheen's father, Martin Sheen, and brother, Emilio Estevez, do not appear directly in the film, they have given the project their full support, stating that this is Charlie's story to tell. The documentary aims to reshape Sheen's public image and correct the record on his own terms by addressing his past honestly and even humorously. The Scary Movie 3 actor says in the traielr:

“I lit the fuse, you know, and my life [turned] into everything it wasn’t supposed to be. Everything was fine for a while. Nobody got hurt. Nobody got arrested… for a while.”

Ad

Charlie Sheen first became popular in the 1980s after appearing in acclaimed movies like Wall Street and Platoon, which solidified his status as a leading man. Later, he became the highest-paid actor on television after achieving enormous success in television with shows like Spin City and the popular sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Sheen's life at 60 now stands in sharp contrast to the public personality he built during his years of substance abuse. With eight years of sobriety, he lives a much quieter life, focusing on his family and his health. He only returned to acting in Chuck Lorre's Bookie series, and he will soon release The Book of Sheen, a memoir to go along with his upcoming Netflix documentary.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More